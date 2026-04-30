Luis Enrique weighs PSG rotation in Ligue 1 before Bayern return as Hakimi ruled out

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique faces a difficult strategic dilemma. As he pursues back-to-back Champions League trophies,…

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique faces a difficult strategic dilemma.

As he pursues back-to-back Champions League trophies, Luis Enrique must ensure he’s also still fielding competitive teams in the closing stages of Ligue 1.

Brilliant on the European stage, PSG has been less dominant domestically and holds a six-point lead over second-placed Lens.

Both sides have four games left and Luis Enrique’s team has to travel to Lens on May 13, postponed from April 11 due to PSG’s involvement in the Champions League.

The reigning French champion hosts mid-table Lorient at the Parc des Princes on Saturday followed by next week’s trip to Bayern, where it will defend a one-goal advantage after a thrilling 5-4 win over the Bundesliga champion midweek.

PSG’s squad depth gives Luis Enrique plenty of options, but heavy rotation this month backfired in a 2-1 home defeat to Lyon as substitutes Illia Zabarnyi, Gonçalo Ramos and Lucas Beraldo underperformed.

Key matchups

Lens came back from two goals down but dropped important points in a 3-3 draw at Brest last week. The northern side has no room for mistakes when it travels south to Nice on Saturday.

Behind PSG and Lens, the fight for the Champions League places is intense.

Seven-time champion Lyon and fourth-placed Lille are level on points with the top three gaining direct entry to the Champions League, and the side in fourth entering qualifying. Lyon hosts in-from Rennes on Sunday while Lille takes on Le Havre.

Lagging four points behind Lyon, sixth-placed Marseille still hopes to secure Champions League football and travels to struggling Nantes on Saturday.

Players to watch

Elye Wahi: The 23-year-old Wahi is finding the form that once made him among Europe’s most promising young strikers. Back in Ligue 1 with Nice on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt, Wahi has been scoring decisive goals for Nice, including last week’s penalty that secured a 1-1 draw at his former club Marseille.

Sebastian Nanasi: The Swedish attacking midfielder grabbed the spotlight in Malmö before landing in Strasbourg during the 2024 summer. Looking to secure a spot at the World Cup, Nanasi has been in top form in the Conference League with decisive goals and assists.

Out of action

PSG will be without defender Achraf Hakimi, who will also will miss the return leg of the Champions League semifinal against Bayern because of a right thigh injury. He will be out of action for several weeks. PSG second-choice goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier has also been ruled out for weeks after injuring his right thigh during training while forward Gonçalo Ramos is suspended for the match against Lorient.

Off the pitch

Toulouse coach Carles Martínez Novell is leaving at the end of the season. Toulouse announced the decision on Wednesday with the team sitting 10th in the standings. The Spanish coach arrived at Toulouse initially as an assistant coach, winning the French Cup in 2023, and was appointed permanent coach the following season. Martínez Novell led Toulouse to one of its greatest wins when the southern side upset Liverpool 3-2 in a Europa League game in November 2023.

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