Advocates push back on DC mayor’s plan to cut childcare pay program

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s plan to cut funding for a childcare pay program is drawing pushback from advocates who warn of ripple effects for families and the workforce.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s proposed budget would eliminate funding for a program that boosts pay for childcare workers, drawing pushback from advocates who warn of ripple effects for families and the workforce.

The Early Childhood Educator Pay Equity Fund was created to raise wages for childcare workers, with the goal of keeping more educators in classrooms and more classrooms open.

Marica Cox Mitchell, chief program officer at the Bainum Family Foundation, said the fund has helped stabilize the childcare industry.

“The pay equity fund filled an important gap,” Mitchell said.

She said removing that support could push experienced workers out of early childhood education.

“They either leave to work in other sectors or work with children older than birth to five or birth to three in particular and so young children suffer the most,” Mitchell said.

She said the impact would extend beyond providers to families trying to find and afford care.

“Families then have to figure out how they can pay for and access quality early childhood experiences for their own children,” Mitchell said. “In some cases, they may stay out of the labor market.”

She added that some families could be forced to make tough decisions about work. Fewer workers could also mean fewer available spots, even for families receiving financial help.

“I think families are going to immediately feel the impact,” Mitchell said.

Bowser, during her budget presentation earlier this month, defended the move, saying the program does not directly address what families say they need most.

“I think what I hear most from families is they want more opportunities for childcare, more places, more spots — more quality spots — and they want it to be less expensive. We don’t think the pay equity fund does that. It’s not a childcare affordability fund. It’s more of an income support fund for childcare workers,” Bowser said.

In a statement, the Office of the State Superintendent of Education said, “Data shows that the creation of the PEF did not lead to a surge of new childcare centers opening,” adding that the District will continue supporting other programs to lower costs for families, including universal pre-K and direct subsidies.

D.C. City Administrator Kevin Donahue, also speaking during the budget presentation, said that despite the $60 million cut to the pay equity fund, $12 million will remain to cover healthcare premiums for childcare workers.

Mitchell said the potential cuts could also have broader implications as other states look to D.C. as a model.

“This has national implications as well, because many states were looking to D.C. to sort of lead the way and serve as the blueprint,” Mitchell said.

Some D.C. Council members have signaled they may try to restore the funding as budget discussions continue.

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