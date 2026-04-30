Ducks host the Oilers with 3-2 series lead

Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Oilers -132, Ducks +110; over/under is 7

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Ducks lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Oilers won the previous matchup 4-1. Leon Draisaitl scored two goals in the win.

Anaheim is 43-33-6 overall with an 18-12-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Ducks are 41-13-4 in games they score three or more goals.

Edmonton is 18-9-4 against the Pacific Division and 41-30-11 overall. The Oilers have scored 282 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank sixth in NHL play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beckett Sennecke has scored 23 goals with 37 assists for the Ducks. Cutter Gauthier has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 48 goals and 90 assists for the Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Oilers: 4-3-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Radko Gudas: day to day (lower body), Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body), Jansen Harkins: out (hand), Ross Johnston: day to day (lower-body).

Oilers: Adam Henrique: day to day (lower-body), Max Jones: out (lower-body), Mattias Janmark: out for season (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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