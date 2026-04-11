Lowe’s 3-run double in 1st sparks Reds to 7-3 win over Angels as LA manager Kurt Suzuki ejected

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe hit a three-run double in a four-run first inning, and the Cincinnati Reds stopped a…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe hit a three-run double in a four-run first inning, and the Cincinnati Reds stopped a three-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

New Angels manager Kurt Suzuki was ejected for the first time in the eighth inning when Logan O’Hoppe was called out for interference for not staying in the runner’s box while heading to first base on a strike three pitch that bounced to the backstop.

Suzuki had left the dugout in the sixth to argue Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson did not properly execute a ABS challenge.

Elly De La Cruz had three hits for the Reds.

Pierce Johnson (1-1) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for his first win with the Reds after starter Brandon Williamson walked a career-high six while allowing three runs in four innings.

Angels rookie right-hander George Klassen (0-1), making his second big league start, left in the third inning because of a bruised nail on his right index finger. He allowed five runs, five hits and five walks.

Los Angeles reliever Brent Suter got 11 outs with 39 pitches.

Sal Stewart’s RBI single on a one-hopper off the glove of first baseman Nolan Schanuel and Lowe’s double built a 4-0 lead, and Spencer Steer homered off the left-field foul pole in the second inning.

Schanuel’s RBI grounder and Mike Trout’s two-run double cut the deficit to 5-3 in the fourth.

Cincinnati scored on a pair of run-scoring wild pitches in the eighth by Chase Silseth, who had three wild pitches and four walks while getting one out.

Up next

Angels RHP José Soriano (3-0, 0.45) and Reds LHP Andrew Abbott (0-1, 3.18) start Sunday’s series finale.

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