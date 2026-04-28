Lee leads Giants against the Phillies after 4-hit game

San Francisco Giants (13-15, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (9-19, fifth in the NL East) Philadelphia; Tuesday,…

San Francisco Giants (13-15, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (9-19, fifth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Tyler Mahle (1-3, 5.26 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (1-3, 6.91 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -169, Giants +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Philadelphia Phillies after Jung Hoo Lee had four hits on Sunday in a 6-3 win over the Marlins.

Philadelphia is 5-10 in home games and 9-19 overall. The Phillies have hit 30 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

San Francisco has gone 6-6 on the road and 13-15 overall. The Giants have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.83.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Marsh leads the Phillies with a .297 batting average, and has four doubles, four home runs, four walks and 16 RBIs. Bryce Harper is 10 for 38 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has two doubles and two triples for the Giants. Lee is 18 for 38 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 1-9, .200 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Giants: 7-3, .263 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (back), Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Bowlan: 15-Day IL (groin)

Giants: Jared Oliva: 10-Day IL (wrist), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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