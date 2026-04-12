LeBron James scores 18 in 1st half, Lakers tune up for playoffs with 131-107 win over Jazz

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 18 points, six assists and four rebounds in the first half, and the…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 18 points, six assists and four rebounds in the first half, and the Los Angeles Lakers tuned up for the postseason with a 131-107 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton each had 22 points and 10 assists. James and Luke Kennard were held out of the second half as a precautionary measure, and the Lakers closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak. They finished fourth in the Western Conference and will face Houston in the first round of the playoffs.

Despite knowing they needed both a win and Denver loss to San Antonio to secure the third seed, Lakers head coach JJ Redick said his group could not worry about factors outside their control. Instead, Redick stressed continuing to build chemistry and continuity with Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) having sustained injuries that will almost certainly keep Los Angeles’ top two scorers out for the start of the postseason.

James took charge early with six points and three assists in the opening seven minutes, including steals on consecutive defensive possessions that he turned into a layup and an Ayton alley-oop.

Nick Smith Jr. had 12 points after signing a two-year contract on Sunday, giving the Lakers another ballhandler with Doncic and Reaves hurt and making him eligible for the playoffs having previously been on a two-way deal.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 29 points and 17 rebounds for the Jazz, who ended the season losing 11 straight road games. Utah has lost 60 games in consecutive seasons, having dropped a franchise-record 65 games in 2024-25.

Up next

Jazz: Will wait for the results of the draft lottery for the fourth straight season.

Lakers: Host Houston on Saturday in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs.

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