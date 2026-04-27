Lakers’ Deandre Ayton ejected after ‘unnecessary and excessive’ elbow to Alperen Sengun

HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton was ejected in the third quarter of a Game 4 loss…

HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton was ejected in the third quarter of a Game 4 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday night after receiving a flagrant foul 2 for hitting Alperen Sengun in the face with his elbow and forearm.

A foul was called after Ayton hit Sengun when he had the ball and was heading toward the basket with about 5½ minutes left in the third quarter. The play was reviewed and upgraded to a flagrant foul 2 and Ayton was ejected.

The referee announcing the foul called the contact “unnecessary and excessive.”

“We’re both sweaty guys,” Ayton said. “I just slipped off his shoulder and literally my elbow hit him right there above his shoulders and it looked crazy on camera. But I’m not no guy who’s a dirty player or plays like that. … I just hope he’s all right and didn’t think it was intentional.”

Players and coaches from both teams questioned whether Ayton should have been ejected.

“It looked intentional, but I was surprised at the flagrant 2,” Houston coach Ime Udoka said. “But that’s the NBA nowadays and they call it a little softer than they used to.”

Sengun was glad that they called it, but wasn’t sure if it was worthy of an ejection.

“I don’t want to make the officials crazy, but I didn’t expect him to get ejected, to be honest,” he said. “I think it was a little bit soft.”

Lakers coach JJ Redick said Ayton would never do something like that on purpose.

“He’s got such a sweet, kind soul, and no, that wasn’t dirty or intentional,” he said. “It looked from our vantage point like he was trying to brace himself with that off arm … and it looked like his arm just kind of slipped and obviously hit him in the head.”

The Lakers trailed 76-57 at the time of the foul and lost 115-96 to send the series back to Los Angeles Wednesday night. Ayton led the team with 19 points and 10 rebounds despite the ejection.

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