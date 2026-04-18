Kobe Franklin’s first career goal helps Toronto pull out 3-3 draw with Austin

TORONTO (AP) — Defender Kobe Franklin scored his first career goal in the 88th minute to rally Toronto FC to…

TORONTO (AP) — Defender Kobe Franklin scored his first career goal in the 88th minute to rally Toronto FC to a 3-3 draw with Austin FC on Saturday.

Toronto (3-2-3) upped its unbeaten run to six on the season and 12 at home dating to last year. The club is 2-0-3 in five home matches and 4-0-8 during the streak.

Defender Jon Bell used a nifty spin move in front of the net to score unassisted in traffic in the 29th minute and give Austin a 1-0 lead. Two of Bell’s five career goals have come this year in his first season with Austin (1-3-4).

Dániel Sallói continued his hot start in his first season with Toronto, scoring off a deflection in the 52nd minute to tie it 1-1. Sallói has three goals this season after totaling 54 in nine campaigns with Sporting Kansas City.

Defender Richie Laryea gave Toronto a 2-1 lead with an unassisted goal in the 67th minute. His first netter of the season was his 14th in 165 career appearances.

Facundo Torres used assists from Robert Taylor and Myrto Uzuni to score the equalizer in the 78th minute and Christian Ramírez found the net four minutes later to give Austin a 3-2 lead.

Torres scored his first goal in his first season with Austin after notching 37 in 95 appearances with Orlando City. Ramírez has two goals in his first season with the club, giving him 57 in 192 career matches.

Franklin pulled Toronto even in the 88th minute, redirecting a ricochet off the right post in his 69th appearance.

Luka Gavran totaled three saves for Toronto in his eighth start this season and the 24th of his career.

Brad Stuver saved eight shots for Austin, including six in the first half.

Up next

Austin: Visits the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday.

Toronto: Hosts the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday.

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