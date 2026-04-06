Knicks edge Hawks 108-105 after quick review wipes out McCollum’s half-court buzzer-beater

ATLANTA (AP) — CJ McCollum’s half-court shot at the buzzer was ruled no good after a review and the New…

ATLANTA (AP) — CJ McCollum’s half-court shot at the buzzer was ruled no good after a review and the New York Knicks held off the Atlanta Hawks 108-105 on Monday night.

Jalen Brunson made two free throws with 1.2 seconds left to give New York a three-point lead. McCollum took an inbounds pass near the free-throw line and took two dribbles before launching a shot that banked in. But replays showed the ball was still in his hands as time expired.

It was the Hawks’ first home loss since early February and put an end to Atlanta’s 13-game home win streak.

Brunson led New York with 30 points and 13 assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. MVP chants erupted in State Farm Arena as a 17-point fourth quarter from Brunson carried New York to its 51st win of the season.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Hawks with 36 points, 20 coming in the first half to help Atlanta to a 57-53 lead at halftime.

The Knicks went on a 17-6 run in the final six minutes of the third quarter to take an 81-79 lead heading into the fourth. Fourteen of New York’s 28 third-quarter points belonged to Towns.

Jalen Johnson notched his 48th double-double of the season for Atlanta with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Dyson Daniels also had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds and McCollum finished with 17 points and three 3-pointers. Veteran center Tony Bradley played his first minutes for the Hawks after being signed earlier in the day.

Jock Landale was out for the Hawks with a right high ankle sprain sustained during Atlanta’s 130-101 win against Orlando on Wednesday night.

Up next

The Hawks visit the Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

The Knicks host the Celtics on Thursday night.

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