Irish rugby mourns Fergus Slattery, former Ireland captain and Lions flanker, dead at 77

DUBLIN (AP) — Fergus Slattery, the former Ireland rugby captain and British and Irish Lions flanker, has died. He was…

DUBLIN (AP) — Fergus Slattery, the former Ireland rugby captain and British and Irish Lions flanker, has died. He was 77.

His death was confirmed by the Irish Rugby Football Union on Thursday.

“Fergus Slattery was a giant of Irish rugby and a player who defined excellence in his era,” IRFU president John O’Driscoll, a former teammate, said in a statement. “His leadership, skill and unwavering commitment to the jersey set standards that continue to inspire generations of players. Off the field, he carried himself with humility and integrity, embodying the very best values of our game.”

Slattery made his Ireland debut in 1970 against South Africa in an 8-8 draw. He earned 61 caps, 18 of them as captain, and finished in 1984 with two Five Nations titles. He was part of the celebrated Irish back row with O’Driscoll and Willie Duggan.

Slattery also featured on the Lions’ two most iconic tours, the 1971 series win in New Zealand and the 1974 Invincibles who went undefeated in South Africa. He lost just once in 25 Lions appearances.

“We were all so fortunate to have been around together at the same time,” Slattery told the Lions website. “When you look at the quality of the players we had to choose from then, it was superb.”

Between those tours, Slattery appeared for the Barbarians in the celebrated 1973 win over the All Blacks at Cardiff Arms Park, scoring a try himself and setting up JPR Williams. He played 18 times for the Baa-baas.

Blackrock College was a renowned production line of Ireland talent and at 17 he joined the club, which gave him a moving tribute.

“Blackrock College RFC bows its head in gratitude, pride, and sorrow as we remember one of our greatest sons,” the club said. “There are players who wear a jersey, and there are players who define it. Fergus defined ours. He played with ferocity and grace, but without ego or theater.

“It was not unusual for Slatts to turn out for Blackrock on a Sunday after playing an international at Twickenham or Cardiff the day before, often having fully embraced the post-match celebrations. Fergus Slattery was not simply a legend. He was a legend of legends.”

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