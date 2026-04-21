Karren Brady, top female soccer executive, leaves role as West Ham vice-chair after 16 years

Karren Brady, the most powerful female executive in English soccer, has stepped down from her position as vice-chair at West…

Karren Brady, the most powerful female executive in English soccer, has stepped down from her position as vice-chair at West Ham to focus on other business interests and her role in the House of Lords.

The 57-year-old Brady previously worked as a director at Birmingham City, starting in the early 1990s, as part of a long association with the club’s then-owner, David Sullivan.

They then worked together at West Ham, where Sullivan is the majority owner and Brady has been vice-chair since 2010. She was instrumental in securing the club’s move to the Olympic Stadium in 2016 and is regarded as influential in the world of Premier League shareholders that is largely dominated by men.

Brady has been a member of the House of Lords since 2014, when she was given the title of baroness, and also works on popular TV series The Apprentice.

In a statement, West Ham said she would be focusing in those roles as well as “mentoring and leadership initiatives” as part of her broader business interests.

“While this chapter closes, my passion for football and commitment to supporting the next generation of leaders remains undiminished,” said Brady, who is married to former Canada soccer player Paul Peschisolido.

“I wish West Ham United every success for the future and look forward to following their continued achievements with pride.”

West Ham joint-chair Daniel Křetínský described Brady as “very highly appreciated in the Premier League leadership community and was an excellent representative of our club there.”

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