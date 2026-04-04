Kapanen’s shootout goal gives Canadiens a 4-3 win over Devils for their 8th straight

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Oliver Kapanen’s decisive goal in the shootout gave the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 win over the…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Oliver Kapanen’s decisive goal in the shootout gave the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils for their eighth straight win on Saturday.

Kapanen scored on a wrist shot past Devils goalie Jake Allen in the fifth round of the shootout.

The win gave Montreal 100 points for the first time since the 2016-17 season when it accumulated 103 points.

Ivan Demidov, Lane Hutson and Jayden Struble scored for Montreal, and Jakub Dobes had 35 saves.

Timo Meier, Jack Hughes and Dawson Mercer scored for New Jersey and Allen stopped 26 shots.

Cole Caufield picked up two assists, but failed to notch his 50th goal for Montreal. Caufield will get another shot Sunday when these two teams face off again in Montreal. He is sitting at 49 goals.

Caufield is looking to be the first Montreal Canadiens player to score 50 goals in a season in more than three decades.

Montreal jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Meier tied it with just 2:15 to play.

New Jersey drew within 3-2 late in the second period when Hughes connected on his 25th goal of the season and second career shorthanded goal. The Devils killed off a double-minor to close out the period.

Mercer scored from Meier and Nico Hischier at 13:08 of the second period to cut the Montreal lead to 3-1.

Hutson’s unassisted goal came just 1:16 after Demidov scored on the power play at 8:12.

Struble’s second goal of the season and just the sixth of his career provided Montreal with a 1-0 lead late in the first period.

Up next

New Jersey is at Montreal on Sunday.

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