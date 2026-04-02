Kane scores pivotal goal as Red Wings beat Flyers 4-2 in a playoff-race swing

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Patrick Kane scored a pivotal goal in the same building where he scored a Stanley Cup Final…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Patrick Kane scored a pivotal goal in the same building where he scored a Stanley Cup Final winner, Alex DeBrincat scored two goals and Lucas Raymond had one to lead the Detroit Red Wings past the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 on Thursday night.

The Red Wings snapped a points tie in the chase for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Detroit has 88 points to 86 for the Flyers through 75 games. The Red Wings are now tied in points with Ottawa, but the Senators have more regulation wins if it comes to a tiebreaker.

Kane’s Game 6 overtime goal helped Chicago beat the Flyers in 2010 for the Stanley Cup. The Flyers never recovered, winning only three playoff series since and lost a swing matchup in a game that could decide if they return to the postseason.

Travis Konecny scored his 27th goal in the third to make it 3-2 and give the Flyers some needed hope at a comeback.

It just wasn’t enough.

The Flyers beat Detroit 5-3 last weekend in a game where Red Wings goalie John Gibson was pulled. Gibson was back in net for this one — his 13th straight start – and rebounded with 32 saves.

DeBrincat scored first for the Red Wings — who entered last in the NHL with only 43 first-period goals — thanks to an assist from Kane.

Tyson Foerster scored the tying goal only 31 seconds into the second and raised the Flyers crowd to their feet.

Foerster’s season was widely considered done following an injury in early December. The 24-year-old Foerster, who had a career-best 25 goals last season, missed the last 49 games but had recovered well enough to the point where the Flyers started to ponder a late-season return.

Foerster had team-high 10 goals at the time of his injury and his lethal shot was considered a boon to the stretch run when he returned to practice about three weeks ago.

Raymond was left alone at the goal line and fired his 25th goal past Samuel Ersson with 1:31 left in the second for the tying goal.

DeBrincat made it 4-2 with his 39th in the third.

Porter Martone, who signed his entry-level contract on Sunday, made his home debut for the Flyers after playing his first game Tuesday at Washington.

Up next

Red Wings: Play Saturday at the New York Rangers.

Flyers: Play Friday at the New York Islanders.

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