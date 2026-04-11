Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Sports Predictions After Making $10 in Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking for a fresh angle on your baseball prediction portfolio, I’ve got a fantastic opportunity for you. By registering here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP, new customers can get a $10 bonus that unlocks after making just $10 in trades. There is nothing better than padding your bankroll early, and this welcome offer is perfectly timed for today’s matchups and any other MLB game this week.

Whether we are handicapping the 10-3 Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the 7-6 Texas Rangers at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium on April 12, or you want to predict the outcome of the Boston Red Sox visiting the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium today, this introductory promotion is the ideal way to get some real action down.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Overview

It is a straightforward proposition for new Kalshi customers. Once you make a first-time deposit of at least $1 and complete your first $10 in prediction market trades, that $10 sign-up bonus is instantly yours. And here is the best part: Kalshi is available in all 50 states (18+ to play), making it a completely accessible platform no matter where you are watching the game.

While we are locked in on the diamond right now—like when the 6-8 San Francisco Giants send Logan Webb (#62) to the mound against Chris Bassitt (#40) and the 6-7 Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards—Kalshi’s markets go way beyond the ballpark. You can put your read on the Masters, UFC 327, or the NBA playoffs.

Not a massive sports fanatic? You can even trade on politics, weather patterns, and pop-culture events. This low-barrier entry point is exactly how I like to build a bankroll without sweating a massive initial risk.

MLB Trading Markets for Saturday

Matchup Probability (Vig-Free) CLE @ ATL CLE 48.4% / ATL 51.6% BOS @ STL BOS 56.2% / STL 43.8% SF @ BAL SF 52.2% / BAL 47.8% TEX @ LAD TEX 36.9% / LAD 63.1% HOU @ SEA HOU 43.0% / SEA 57.0%

If you are looking for a safe, steady return to hit that $10 trade requirement, backing the day’s heaviest favorite on the moneyline, the Los Angeles Dodgers (-193), would net you $5.18 in profit on a winning $10 trade. But if you are like me and love hunting for upsets to secure a nice pay day, placing your $10 on the biggest underdog on the board—the Texas Rangers (+160)—would yield a sweet $16.00 profit if they pull it off.

When we look at the numbers, the Dodgers are a statistical powerhouse. L.A. is mashing right now with a .297 team batting average and 83 runs scored, providing massive run support for a pitching staff rocking a solid 3.647 team ERA. The Rangers have a sharp 3.346 ERA, but their bats are lagging at .236 with just 51 runs.

Over in the CLE @ ATL contest, I’m eyeing the home side. The Braves’ pitching has been lights-out with a stellar 2.25 ERA (compared to Cleveland’s 3.659 mark), and Atlanta’s lineup is hitting a respectable .265 against the Guardians’ sluggish .220. These are the exact kinds of statistical edges we look for when building a winning prediction portfolio.

How to Apply the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting started on the platform is quick and simple. Here is how you can claim this welcome offer today:

Register an Account: Create a new account here by providing standard personal information. Verify Identity: For security and regulatory compliance, you will need to provide proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, make sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Execute Your Trades: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

The real beauty of this promo is the flexibility. You do not have to risk the full $10 in a single trade. As long as the sum of your trades equals $10, your sign-up bonus will instantly become available.