Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA, MLB Trades Thursday

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Dive into a fun NBA slate today with the Kalshi promo code WTOP, and place your favorite predictions on games such as the Lakers vs. Thunder as you get sarted. This promo code offer enables all new users to receive a $10 bonus, guaranteed.







Create a new account and make $10 worth of trades across any topic to receive a $10 bonus. These trades can be on any topic available on Kalshi, spread out across multiple trades, and the outcome does not matter. This is one of the most flexible offers out there.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for $10 Sign-Up Bonus

✅ Promo Code: Enter WTOP during registration

Enter during registration ✅ Bonus: $10 sign-up bonus after completing $10 in trades

$10 sign-up bonus after completing $10 in trades ✅ Minimum Deposit: Just $1 to get started

Just $1 to get started ✅ Eligibility: Must be 18+ and located in the US (available in all 50 states)

Must be 18+ and located in the US (available in all 50 states) ✅ Flexible Trading: No single $10 trade required — any combination of smaller trades totaling $10 qualifies

Before the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder tip off, here is a quick overview of the exclusive Kalshi welcome offer to help you lock in some early value:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 2nd, 2026

Whether your analysis leads you to trade on the Lakers or the Thunder, this straightforward promo code makes it easy for eligible users to jump right into the prediction markets and secure a bonus from the start.

Kalshi Welcome Offer Overview

For new Kalshi customers, this current welcome offer provides an excellent entry point into the prediction markets for today’s NBA schedule. To get started, eligible users just need to register and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, making a total of $10 in trades will automatically unlock a $10 sign-up bonus.

Whether your market focus is on the Lakers, the Thunder, or another NBA matchup entirely, reaching that initial $10 trading threshold releases your bonus funds. We put a lot of stock in finding accessible platforms with good liquidity, and Kalshi certainly delivers. The platform is currently available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to play.

Use Kalshi NBA Bonus Today

Here is a look at today’s matchups, along with their probabilities according to Kalshi:

Matchup Spread Probability Los Angeles Lakers @ Oklahoma City Thunder LAL +9.5 / OKC -9.5 LAL 25% / OKC 76% San Antonio Spurs @ LA Clippers SAS -4.5 / LAC +4.5 SAS 63% / LAC 38%

When projecting the best value in the Lakers vs. Thunder matchup, Oklahoma City holds a distinct statistical advantage. The Thunder boast a dominant 11.3 Net Rate for the 2025 regular season, significantly outpacing the Lakers’ 2.8 Net Rate. However, it does stand to reason that Los Angeles could keep things interesting on the glass, as they secure 50.2% of available rebounds compared to Oklahoma City’s 49.3%.

In today’s other contest, the San Antonio Spurs profile as the stronger side against the LA Clippers. The Spurs enter with an 8.2 Net Rate and an excellent 52.6% total rebound percentage. We’ve seen time and time again that teams like the Clippers, who lag behind with a 2.1 Net Rate and a 49.1% rebounding mark, struggle against opponents that control the boards.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

If you are ready to lock in your official predictions for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder showdown, claiming your welcome offer is a completely straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to set up your account and find your market edge:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your eligibility. Apply the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to opt into the exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to fund your wallet. Start Trading: To activate the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; any combination of smaller trades that add up to $10 will fulfill this requirement.

Once your total trading volume hits that $10 mark—whether you are backing the Lakers, the Thunder, or exploring other NBA futures prices—your $10 sign-up bonus will automatically hit your account.