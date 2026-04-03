Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for MLB, NBA, Final Four Trades

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Start placing your MLB and NBA predictions today when you redeem the Kalshi promo code WTOP, or start looking at the two Final Four games tomorrow. This promo code offer enables all new users to receive a $10 bonus, guaranteed.







Create a new account and make $10 worth of trades across any topic to receive a $10 bonus. The fun of playing on Kalshi is that you have access to a wide range of topics, not just in the sports world.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for $10 Sign-Up Bonus

Before the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers tip off at 7:00 PM EDT tonight, eligible fans can activate this straightforward welcome promotion. Whether you are trading on the action in Philadelphia or exploring other NBA regular-season consensus markets, here is the essential information you need to claim your bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 3rd, 2026

Kalshi Welcome Offer Overview

Available exclusively to new Kalshi customers, this welcome promotion provides an excellent opportunity to dive into prediction markets as the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. To get started, simply create your account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. This positions you to claim a $10 sign-up bonus while you track the action tonight.

The mechanics of the promotion are straightforward: the $10 bonus is fully unlocked after you have made $10 in cumulative trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Because Kalshi operates as a fully regulated financial exchange, the platform is legally available in all 50 states for users 18 and older. Once you meet the initial trading requirement during tonight’s regular-season matchup, your bonus funds will be credited to your account, ready to be deployed on future NBA futures prices or daily predictions.

NBA Predictions Friday via Kalshi

Team Spread Probability Philadelphia 76ers -3.5 56% Minnesota Timberwolves +3.5 45%

When evaluating which side presents the smarter prediction, we put a lot of stock in season-long efficiency metrics, and they point heavily toward the visitors.

The Timberwolves boast a formidable 4.4 Net Rate, meaning they outscore their opponents by 4.4 points per 100 possessions. By comparison, the Sixers are practically breaking even with a 0.2 Net Rate. Minnesota also controls the glass more effectively, grabbing 50.6% of available rebounds (Tot REB%) against Philadelphia’s 49.0%.

Even though the Sixers are the home favorites, the Timberwolves’ statistical advantages in both overall efficiency and rebounding make their 45.0% underdog probability an enticing target for your qualifying trades today.

How to Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your bonus for tonight’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves takes just a few minutes. Follow these straightforward steps to get started before the 7:00 PM EDT tip-off:

Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store to download the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Register Your Account: Begin the sign-up process by entering your standard personal information. Since Kalshi operates as a regulated financial exchange, you will also need to provide proof of identification to securely verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, it does stand to reason you will want to maximize your value—make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to attach the welcome offer to your new profile. Fund Your Account: Link a payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to prepare your wallet for trading. Make Your Qualifying Trades: To activate the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; rather, you simply need to reach a cumulative sum of $10 in trades.

As soon as your total trading volume crosses the $10 threshold—whether you are backing the 76ers, taking a shot on the Timberwolves, or exploring other markets—your $10 sign-up bonus will be instantly unlocked and available in your account.