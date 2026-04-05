Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for MLB Easter Prediction Markets

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Start placing your MLB predictions today by activating the Kalshi promo code WTOP. This promo code offer enables all new users to receive a $10 bonus, guaranteed.







Create a new account and make $10 worth of trades across any topic to receive a $10 bonus. The fun of playing on Kalshi is that you have access to a wide range of topics, not just in the sports world.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for MLB Bonus

Before making your predictions on today’s exciting April 5 matchups, review the details of our exclusive welcome offer below. We put a lot of stock in compelling pitching matchups, and with arms like Roki Sasaki (#11) taking the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Foster Griffin (#22), plus Walker Buehler (#10) starting for the San Diego Padres against Ranger Suarez (#55), there is plenty of underlying value to trade on this afternoon.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 5th, 2026

This exclusive promotion is strictly available for new Kalshi customers. To claim your reward and start finding value, simply create a new account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your $10 sign-up bonus will be instantly unlocked after you have made $10 in trades on any of their prediction markets. Kalshi’s unique trading platform is fully legal and available in all 50 states, provided users are at least 18 years of age.

Once your account is funded, you can apply your initial $10 in trades directly to today’s April 5 MLB slate. Both of today’s non-conference matchups start at 1:35 PM ET, offering the perfect opportunity to lock in your predictions. You can trade on the San Diego Padres looking to improve their 1-2 record against the Boston Red Sox, or back the 4-1 Los Angeles Dodgers as they visit the Washington Nationals. As soon as you complete your first $10 in trades on these exciting games, your $10 bonus will be credited to your account for continued action on the diamond.

Use Kalshi MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Probability Los Angeles Dodgers 65% Washington Nationals 35%

When breaking down the statistics for this marquee matchup, the Los Angeles pitching staff makes the Dodgers a highly compelling prediction. We’ve seen time and time again that run prevention drives consensus odds, and the Dodgers boast a dominant 3.286 team ERA and a stifling 1.079 WHIP, effectively limiting opponents’ scoring chances. Meanwhile, the Nationals’ pitching staff has struggled out of the gate, carrying a 5.459 ERA and an inflated 1.508 WHIP.

It goes without saying that Washington holds its own at the plate—edging out Los Angeles in team batting average (.283 to .264) and on-base percentage (.350 to .336)—but the stark contrast in pitching is the primary reason the Dodgers are heavily favored. With their superior arms on the mound, Los Angeles holds a nearly 65% vig-free implied probability of leaving with a victory.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus before today’s 1:35 PM ET first pitches is a quick and straightforward process. To ensure you receive your reward in time to trade on today’s action, follow these simple steps to set up your account:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi mobile app to your device.

Start by downloading the Kalshi mobile app to your device. Create Your Account: Register a new account by entering your standard personal information.

Register a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to secure your account.

Provide valid proof of identification to secure your account. Apply the Code: Enter the promo code WTOP during the registration process to ensure you lock in the value.

Enter the promo code during the registration process to ensure you lock in the value. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Execute $10 worth of predictions on the platform. Keep in mind that you do not have to make a single trade worth $10; a cumulative sum of $10 across multiple trades is all it takes to activate the offer.

Once you reach that $10 trading threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be officially unlocked and available to use. From there, you can apply your bonus funds to any of the intriguing storylines on today’s April 5 non-conference slate. Whether you want to back Walker Buehler (#10) and the 1-2 San Diego Padres against the 1-2 Boston Red Sox, or you prefer to predict a win for Roki Sasaki (#11) and the 4-1 Los Angeles Dodgers against the 3-3 Washington Nationals, Kalshi has you covered. Download the app, enter promo code WTOP, and start finding value in today’s matchups.