Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for MLB Afternoon Trades

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Start placing your favorite MLB predictions today for games such as Yankees vs. Mariners and Guardians vs. Dodgers when you redeem the Kalshi promo code WTOP. This promo code offer enables all new users to receive a $10 bonus, guaranteed.







Create a new account and make $10 worth of trades across any topic to receive a $10 bonus. The fun of playing on Kalshi is that you have access to a wide range of topics, not just in the sports world.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for MLB Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 1st, 2026

For new Kalshi customers hunting for value, this current welcome offer is as straightforward as it gets. By creating your account and making a first-time deposit of at least $1, you are instantly on track to claim a $10 sign-up bonus. This is the perfect bankroll booster to dive into the prediction markets for today’s STOMP season MLB slate, whether you want to project the outcome between the Yankees and Mariners in Seattle, WA, or back the Dodgers as they host the Guardians.

To fully unlock those bonus funds, you simply need to make $10 in trades on Kalshi’s platform. Once you cross that $10 trading threshold, the bonus is released into your account. Kalshi’s prediction markets are available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 to play. It stands to reason that taking advantage of this accessible offer today is a sharp move to turn your baseball insights into profit.

Use Kalshi MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Probability New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners NYY 49% / SEA 52% Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers CLE 30% / LAD 72%

Los Angeles steps to the plate with a superior .236 team batting average and a solid 3.00 pitching ERA, while the Guardians have sputtered out of the gate with a .208 average and a collective 4.50 ERA.

We put a lot of stock in run prevention, making the matchup in Seattle highly intriguing. The Yankees offer tremendous value as the statistically sound prediction despite being slight road underdogs. Their pitching staff has been practically untouchable, flashing a microscopic 0.764 team ERA and a 0.905 WHIP. Seattle’s arms are solid (2.348 ERA, 0.913 WHIP), but New York’s elite metrics make their -101 futures price highly appealing.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

If you are ready to get in on the action for today’s STOMP season matchups—whether you are eyeing the 4-1 Yankees visiting the 3-3 Mariners, or the late-night clash between the 3-3 Guardians and 4-1 Dodgers—claiming your bonus is a seamless process.

Follow these simple steps to activate your exclusive offer:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Create Your Account: Register a new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to secure your account and comply with platform regulations. Apply the Promo Code: During registration, enter promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome promotion. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $1 to officially fund your new account. Place Your Trades: Make a total of $10 worth of predictions on the platform.

Important Note: To fulfill the trading requirement, you do not have to make a single trade for the full $10. You can spread your predictions across multiple markets—such as trading on both the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers to win their respective non-conference games—as long as the sum of your trades equals at least $10.

Once your cumulative trading volume hits that $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be fully activated and ready for action in your account!