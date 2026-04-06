Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Michigan vs. UConn Predictions

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Start placing your predictions for the National Championship game tonight between Michigan and UConn by activating the Kalshi promo code WTOP. This promo code offer enables all new users to receive a $10 bonus, guaranteed.







Create a new account and make $10 worth of trades across any topic to receive a $10 bonus. Kalshi allows you to play on a wide range of topics, not just sports, but for tonight all eyes are going to be on the Michigan vs. UConn game for the Championship

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for Michigan-UConn Bonus

Before you finalize your account and start executing trades on today’s college basketball slate, you need the specifics of the welcome promotion. The table below outlines everything required to secure your sign-up bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 6th, 2026

Kalshi Welcome Offer Overview

We put a lot of stock in platforms that offer genuine value without forcing you to jump through complex hoops. New Kalshi customers have an excellent opportunity to capitalize on today’s massive matchup between the undefeated Michigan Wolverines and UConn Huskies. Because this platform operates as a unique prediction market where you trade on probabilities rather than traditional lines, this introductory offer serves as an ideal vehicle to add extra stakes to the action.

To successfully claim this offer, you simply need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your newly created account. From there, the $10 bonus unlocks after you have accumulated a total of $10 in trades on their prediction markets. Kalshi is widely accessible across all 50 states, and users must simply be at least 18 years old to play. Meet those straightforward deposit and trading requirements, and your bonus will be ready to deploy on the rest of the college basketball slate.

Use Kalshi Bonus Today on Michigan vs. UConn

Team Spread Probability Michigan Wolverines -7.5 72% UConn Huskies +7.5 28%

When breaking down the underlying statistics to isolate the smarter prediction, Michigan boasts a massive analytical advantage on the offensive end based on their offensive performance through their NCAA Tournament run. The Wolverines are currently hanging a staggering 94.4 points per game while outscoring opponents by a +21.6 point margin.

UConn leans on a much more methodical, defensive-minded approach. The Huskies surrender just 65.0 points against per game, but their offense only produces 73.2 points per contest (a +8.2 differential) in the NCAA Tournament. While we often look for hidden value in a stout defense, Michigan’s elite scoring pace and overwhelming point differential make the Wolverines the much safer high-probability play to keep their undefeated streak alive.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your sign-up bonus is a highly straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your reward and start trading on the action:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Kalshi app.

Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Kalshi app. Create an Account: Register for a new account by entering your standard personal information.

Register for a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to secure and verify your trader profile.

Provide the required proof of identification to secure and verify your trader profile. Apply the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter promo code WTOP to opt into the offer.

During the registration process, be sure to enter promo code to opt into the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Execute $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to risk a full $10 on any single prediction; instead, simply accumulate a sum of $10 across multiple trades.

Once your total trading volume reaches the required $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will become available in your account, ready for your next strategic play.