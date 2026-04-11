Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Masters, NBA, MLB Games This Weekend

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Start placing your favorite Masters, NBA MLB predictions this weekend when you sign up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. This promo code offer enables all new users to receive a $10 bonus after playing through $10 worth of trades on the app.







Create a new account and make $10 worth of trades on any market to get started. That is all it takes to secure the $10 bonus, as the outcome of those trades do not matter and they can also be spread out across multiple topics.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for $10 Sign-Up Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 11th, 2026

Getting started with Kalshi is incredibly straightforward, and this exclusive welcome promotion is designed specifically for new Kalshi customers looking for an innovative approach to sports prediction markets. Kalshi is uniquely available to play in all 50 states. To participate, users must be at least 18 years of age and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Once your account is funded, your $10 sign-up bonus officially unlocks after you have made $10 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Earning this bonus gives you the perfect trading capital boost to dive into today’s April 11 MLB schedule. You can immediately put your funds to work predicting the outcome of the 1:05 PM ET matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies, or look slightly later to the 3:07 PM ET first pitch between the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays. Whether you are fading a struggling pitcher or backing a consensus favorite, this welcome offer maximizes your trading potential right out of the gate.

Use Kalshi MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Probability ARI @ PHI PHI 55% / ARI 45% MIN @ TOR TOR 50% / MIN 50%

Looking closer at the Arizona and Philadelphia matchup reveals a fascinating statistical tug-of-war that makes predicting the outcome highly intriguing. The Phillies hold a slight advantage in the batter’s box, posting a .662 team OPS compared to the Diamondbacks’ .648 mark. However, Arizona boasts a noticeable edge on the mound, a metric we put a lot of stock into early in the season. The Diamondbacks’ pitching staff carries a strong 3.692 ERA across 124.1 innings, firmly outpacing Philadelphia’s 4.267 team ERA. Depending on whether you value run prevention or home-team hitting, you can easily use your Kalshi promo code to take a position in this tightly contested National League showdown.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus is a seamless process. By using promo code WTOP during registration, new users can easily set up their accounts and secure their sign-up reward. Follow the steps below to establish your position:

Download the Kalshi App: Head to your device’s app store and download the official Kalshi application.

Head to your device’s app store and download the official Kalshi application. Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information.

Create a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to ensure a safe, secure, and regulated trading experience.

Submit the required proof of identification to ensure a safe, secure, and regulated trading experience. Apply the Promo Code: When prompted, enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer.

When prompted, enter the promo code to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: Execute $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

It does stand to reason that you might want to diversify your portfolio; fortunately, you are not required to place a single $10 trade to activate this offer. As long as the cumulative sum of your predictions reaches the $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be successfully unlocked and available in your account. You can easily hit this requirement by spreading your trades across today’s April 11 MLB slate, whether targeting the 1:05 PM ET showdown between the Diamondbacks and Phillies or the 3:07 PM ET clash between the Twins and Blue Jays.