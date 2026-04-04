Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Final Four Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is absolutely nothing better than the Final Four. If you’re looking to add a little extra skin to today’s massive collegiate matchups, I’ve got exactly what you need. By registering here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP, new customers can unlock a fantastic welcome offer: a $10 sign-up bonus that hits your account after making just $10 in trades.

I always tell folks that having a little extra bonus capital is the smartest way to start handicapping the hardwood. You can use these newly unlocked bonus funds for today’s Final Four action, or save them for the title game.

Best Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for Final Four

Let’s keep things simple. If you are a college hoops fan ready to jump into the prediction markets, here is a quick rundown on the current offer, the specific code you need, and the basic terms and conditions to lock in your welcome bonus before tip-off:

Eligibility: Must be a new Kalshi customer.

Must be a new Kalshi customer. Promo Code: Must use code WTOP during the registration process.

Must use code during the registration process. Age & Location: Must be 18 years of age or older and physically present in the US (legally available in all 50 states).

Must be 18 years of age or older and physically present in the US (legally available in all 50 states). Minimum Deposit: Requires a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Requires a first-time deposit of at least $1. Trading Requirement: Must accumulate a total of $10 in trades on the platform.

Must accumulate a total of $10 in trades on the platform. Bonus Structure: Successfully fulfilling the cumulative $10 trading requirement unlocks a $10 sign-up bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 4, 2026

With these details in your back pocket, eligible users can get set up quickly, clear that initial $10 in trades, and use the extra funds to capitalize on the rest of this week’s NCAAM board.

Welcome Offer Explained

For new Kalshi customers looking to get a piece of today’s Final Four games, claiming this welcome offer is incredibly straightforward. To qualify for your $10 sign-up bonus, simply create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Here is what makes this unique: Kalshi operates as a federally regulated exchange rather than a traditional sports betting platform. That means their prediction markets are available in all 50 states—you just need to be at least 18 years old to play.

Once you fund your account, the $10 bonus unlocks the moment you complete $10 in total trades on their markets. I love this approach because you can immediately apply your initial qualifying trades to today’s college hoops slate. With a tiny minimum deposit and an easy trading requirement, it is the perfect entry point for fans nationwide to get in the trenches.

Markets for Illinois-UConn and Michigan-Arizona

We have got an unbelievable slate today, with these Final Four matchups taking center stage in Indianapolis, Indiana, at Lucas Oil Stadium. Let’s look at the current lines for the big games:

Matchup Probability Illinois vs UConn ILL 55.2% / CONN 44.8% Michigan vs Arizona MICH 53.1% / ARIZ 46.9%

Looking beyond the moneyline, the traditional markets have Illinois favored by 2.5 points against UConn with the game total sitting at 139.5. On the other side of the bracket, Michigan is laying 1.5 points against Arizona in what projects to be a shootout featuring a 157.5 over/under.

Let’s talk potential payouts. If we use our Kalshi funds to trade $10 on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, Illinois, a winning ticket returns a solid $7.35 profit. On the flip side, if you are hunting for a bigger payout and place that same $10 trade on the heaviest underdog, you’re looking at an $11.40 profit if the Huskies pull off the upset.

Both of these games are true heavyweight clashes. In our first colossal matchup, AP No. 2 Arizona (32-2) faces off against AP No. 3 Michigan (31-3). The Wolverines carry the No. 1 overall RPI ranking in the country, just barely edging out the Wildcats’ No. 2 RPI standing.

In the other matchup, AP No. 7 UConn (29-5) takes on AP No. 13 Illinois (24-8). The Huskies boast a No. 4 RPI spot and a stellar 15-2 home record on the season—though this neutral-site game at Lucas Oil Stadium levels the playing field against a tough Fighting Illini squad that sits right behind them at No. 7 in the RPI rankings.

How to Register Using the Kalshi Promo Code

Ready to get started? Claiming your welcome bonus is a seamless process. Here is my personal, step-by-step checklist to activate the offer and get skin in the game for today’s college basketball action:

Create an Account: Register here using your standard personal information. You will also need to provide valid proof of identification to verify your new account—standard practice to keep us all secure. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure you enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to officially opt into the promotion. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 so your account is active and ready for trading. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets. The best part? You don’t have to risk it all on a single $10 trade. You just need your cumulative trades to reach a sum of $10 to satisfy the requirement.

Once your total trades hit that $10 mark, your $10 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and available in your account.