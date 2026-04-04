Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Final Four, MLB, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the thrill of the Final Four, and I’m fired up to share a real chance for us to score some extra action on the hardwood. By signing up here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP, new customers can grab a sweet welcome offer: a $10 sign-up bonus that hits your account as soon as you make your first $10 in trades.

Whether we’re handicapping today’s heavyweight matchups or which team will win the title, this extra bankroll gives us the perfect runway to dive into the prediction markets and chase a nice payday.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $10 Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Welcome Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 4, 2026

This exclusive setup is strictly for new customers ready to step off the sidelines and into the prediction markets. One of the best parts about Kalshi is that it’s widely accessible—legally available in all 50 states for anyone 18 and older. To get our foot in the door, all we need to do is set up a new account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Once your account is funded, it’s time to look at today’s College Basketball board. The deal is simple: your $10 sign-up bonus is fully unlocked right after you’ve made a total of $10 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Whether you want to back a heavy favorite on the moneyline or take a shot on an underdog, crossing that $10 trading threshold guarantees those bonus funds will drop straight into your account.

Markets for the Final Four

Matchup Probability Illinois vs UConn ILL 55.2% / CONN 44.8% Michigan vs Arizona MICH 53.1% / ARIZ 46.9%

The spread for the Illinois-UConn matchup is sitting at 2.5 points, alongside an over/under total of 139.5. Meanwhile, the Michigan-Arizona clash gives us a tighter 1.5-point spread and a noticeably higher 157.5 total.

If you’re looking to deploy your funds, placing a $10 trade on today’s heaviest favorite, the Illinois Fighting Illini, would bring back a total payout of $17.35 if they handle business. On the flip side, taking a swing on today’s heaviest underdog, the UConn Huskies, with your $10 would return a solid $21.40 payout if they pull off the upset.

How to Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code

Getting set up and claiming your welcome bonus is an absolute breeze. I’m making trades right alongside you, so just follow my playbook to get your account locked, loaded, and ready for today’s college basketball action:

Create and Register an Account: Click here and fill out your standard personal info to get your profile off the ground. Verify Your Identity: This is standard for sports and prediction markets—just provide proof of ID to secure your account. Enter the Promo Code: When registering, punch in the Kalshi promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a First-Time Deposit: Link your preferred payment method and drop in a minimum initial deposit of just $1. Make $10 Worth of Trades: Jump into the college basketball prediction markets and start placing your forecasts.

Here’s the kicker: you don’t have to risk that $10 all on one big swing. You just need to accumulate a sum of $10 across any number of trades. Once your total volume hits ten bucks, that $10 sign-up bonus unlocks automatically.