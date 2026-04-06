Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for NCAAM Title Game, More Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing quite like the thrill of the college basketball championship, and today’s highly anticipated showdown between the Michigan Wolverines and UConn Huskies is the perfect spot to put our handicapping skills to work. If you are looking for a nice pay day, new customers can register here using the Kalshi promo code WTOP during registration.

You will get a $10 sign-up bonus that unlocks after making just $10 in trades on the platform. We can use this bonus to get in on the action for today’s massive matchup, or you can apply it toward other markets on the app.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $10 Welcome Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 6, 2026

As new Kalshi customers, we are stepping outside traditional sports betting and entering the exciting world of prediction markets. By buying and selling shares on specific event outcomes, we get a real chance to strategize our bankroll and chase bigger payouts. Whether you are backing Michigan’s high-flying offense to stay undefeated today or trading on a classic UConn upset, this welcome offer is a fantastic way to start building your bankroll.

To claim your $10 sign-up bonus, all you need to do is make a first-time deposit of at least $1 and place $10 in trades on their platform. Once those trades are finalized, your $10 bonus is officially unlocked. Kalshi is legally available in all 50 states for users 18 and older.

The best part? If you want to diversify your betting portfolio, this bonus isn’t limited to just the hardwood—you can trade on other sports, upcoming political elections, weather outcomes, and much more.

Make Trades During Michigan vs. UConn

Team Probability Michigan Wolverines 71.85% UConn Huskies 28.15%

When I am handicapping the moneyline on a clash of unbeaten teams, I always look closely at the potential return on investment. If we trade $10 on the heavily favored Michigan Wolverines, we are looking at a modest profit of $3.32, bringing our total payout to $13.32 if they win outright. On the flip side, if we see value in the underdog and place a $10 trade on the UConn Huskies, a win nets us a sweet $24.00 profit for a total payout of $34.00.

To figure out the better bet, let’s break down the numbers. Michigan is an absolute offensive juggernaut right now. The Wolverines are averaging a blistering 94.4 points per game with a massive +21.6 average point differential in the NCAA Tournament, heavily driven by Yaxel Lendeborg’s 19.0 points per contest.

But do not sleep on the Huskies. They bring a stifling defense to the table, holding opponents to just 65.0 points per game. UConn’s Tarris Reed Jr. is a force in the paint, averaging a monstrous double-double with 20.8 points and 13.0 rebounds per game.

Guide to Sign Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

Ready to start trading with confidence? We’re in this together, so let me walk you through exactly how to set up your account and lock in that bonus. Follow these simple steps:

Register Your Account: Create a new profile here by entering your standard personal information and providing the necessary proof of identification to verify your account.

Create a new profile here by entering your standard personal information and providing the necessary proof of identification to verify your account. Apply the Kalshi Promo Code: This is the key—make sure you enter the promo code WTOP during registration.

This is the key—make sure you enter the promo code during registration. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Execute $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

Here is a great pro-tip: you don’t have to risk it all on a single $10 trade to qualify. As long as the cumulative sum of your smaller trades reaches that $10 threshold, Kalshi will release your $10 sign-up bonus straight into your account.