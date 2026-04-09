Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for NBA and Masters Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Step up your strategy and try something a little different tonight. As the NBA regular season comes to an end, new customers can sign up here to unlock an exclusive welcome offer using the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Get a sweet $10 sign-up bonus after making just $10 in trades.

Whether you’re handicapping tonight’s epic Eastern Conference clash between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks or looking at options for the Masters, this introductory offer is the perfect way to build your bankroll.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NBA and PGA Trading Markets

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 9, 2026

Details of the $10 Bonus

Listen, we’re always hunting for an edge, and this offer exclusively for new Kalshi customers is a no-brainer for today’s NBA regular-season slate. To snag that $10 sign-up bonus, all you have to do is create your account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, dive into the prediction markets for the NBA and Masters. Once you’ve made a total of $10 in trades, your $10 bonus officially unlocks and hits your account.

Because Kalshi operates as a regulated exchange rather than your standard sportsbook, it’s uniquely available in all 50 states. As long as you’re 18 or older, you can jump into the action.

Markets for the NBA Doubleheader on Prime Video

When we look at the board, we want to find real value. Here are the implied probabilities for tonight’s biggest matchups:

Matchup Probability Boston Celtics @ New York Knicks NYK 62.1% / BOS 37.9% Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors GSW 62.7% / LAL 37.3%

If you apply your $10 in Kalshi trades to today’s heaviest favorite, the Golden State Warriors (at a 62.7% win probability), a winning prediction yields a nice little $5.29 in profit. On the flip side, if you’re feeling bold and back the day’s heaviest underdog, the Los Angeles Lakers (37.3%), a successful $10 trade would return a hefty $15.70 in profit.

When I’m deciding where to trade, I always look at the underlying metrics. In our Eastern Conference marquee matchup, the Celtics and Knicks are practically mirror images. Boston flashes a slightly better Net Rate (7.0 compared to New York’s 6.6), but the Knicks own a microscopic edge on the glass with a 53.1% Total Rebound Percentage against Boston’s 53.0%.

Out West, my handicapping points to some hidden value on the underdog Lakers. Los Angeles brings a positive 1.7 Net Rate and a 50.1% Total Rebound Percentage into the game, noticeably outperforming Golden State’s negative -0.4 Net Rate and 48.9% rebounding mark. Leveraging these numbers gives us a real chance to make informed decisions and cash in while unlocking that sign-up bonus today.

Guide for Using the Kalshi Promo Code

To ensure we lock in that sign-up bonus, just follow my step-by-step playbook:

Register Your Account: Create your profile here by entering standard personal information. You’ll also need to provide proof of identification to verify your identity—standard practice to keep everything secure. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to punch in the Kalshi promo code WTOP to officially link this exclusive welcome offer to your new profile. Fund Your Wallet: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your Kalshi account. Execute Your Trades: To activate the offer, make a cumulative sum of $10 worth of trades on the platform. You don’t have to drop a single $10 trade all at once; a combined total of $10 across multiple smaller predictions satisfies this condition perfectly.

Once your total trades hit that $10 threshold—whether you are forecasting tonight’s Eastern Conference clash in New York or exploring other available markets—your $10 sign-up bonus will be fully activated and credited to your account.