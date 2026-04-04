Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Final Four Tonight

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We have officially reached the Final Four, and there is nothing better than handicapping these massive games at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. If you want to elevate your event-trading strategy this week, using the Kalshi promo code WTOP is exactly what we need. When signing up here, new customers unlock a highly accessible welcome offer: get a $10 sign-up bonus after making just $10 in trades.

Whether we are forecasting today’s hardwood matchups or a team to win the title , this promotion is the perfect jumpstart. Let’s dive into the markets and chase a nice pay day together.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Terms and Conditions

✅ New Kalshi customers only ✅

Use promo code WTOP at sign-up

✅ Must be 18+ and located in the US (all 50 states eligible)

✅ Minimum first-time deposit of $1

✅ Accumulate $10 in total trades to unlock the bonus

✅ Receive a $10 sign-up bonus once the trading requirement is met

Getting started on Kalshi is simple, and this welcome offer gives us a real chance to maximize our bankroll before making our first trades. Below is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know to claim your sign-up bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 4, 2026

Details for the Welcome Offer

If you are looking to get involved in today’s college basketball slate, this welcome offer is the perfect starting point. The Kalshi promo code provides new customers with an accessible $10 sign-up bonus to jumpstart their portfolio. To qualify for this introductory promotion, you simply need to create a new account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Unlocking your reward is straightforward. The $10 bonus will hit your account after you have made $10 in trades on their prediction markets, giving us the perfect opportunity to forecast today’s college hoops matchups on the hardwood. Kalshi operates as a federally regulated exchange available in all 50 states, meaning it is a secure platform for users 18 and older.

Probabilities for Each Final Four Team

Matchup Probability Illinois vs. UConn ILL 55.2% / CONN 44.8% Michigan vs. Arizona MICH 53.1% / ARIZ 46.9%

Beyond forecasting the outright winner, the spread for Illinois-UConn is set at 2.5 points alongside a total of 139.5. Meanwhile, the Michigan-Arizona matchup features a razor-thin 1.5-point spread and a much higher over/under total of 157.5.

If you were to use your $10 in promotional funds to trade on the heaviest favorite on the slate, Illinois, a correct forecast would yield a $7.35 profit. Conversely, backing the biggest underdog on the board, UConn, with a $10 trade would return an $11.40 profit if the Huskies pull off the outright win.

Both of these Final Four matchups in Indianapolis feature elite late-season resumes. In our first contest, AP No. 13 Illinois brings a 28-8 overall record and the nation’s No. 7 RPI ranking against AP No. 7 UConn (33-5, RPI Rank #4). The Huskies boast a stellar .859 adjusted winning percentage compared to the Illini’s .752.

The nightcap is a phenomenal clash between two top-three programs: AP No. 3 Michigan (35-3, RPI #1) taking on AP No. 2 Arizona (36-2, RPI #2).

Steps for Using the Kalshi Promo Code

Claiming your welcome offer and diving into today’s college hoops slate is a seamless process. I am placing these trades myself, and you can join me by following these straightforward steps to secure your introductory reward:

Register Your Account: Create and register an account here with standard personal information. As a regulated exchange, Kalshi will require you to provide proof of identification to securely verify your profile. Enter the Code: Be sure to use Kalshi promo code WTOP when registering to opt into this specific welcome promotion. Fund Your Wallet: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your newly created account. Start Trading: Finally, make $10 worth of trades in order to activate the offer.

It is important to note that we do not have to make any single trade worth $10. As long as you accumulate a total sum of $10 in trades across your preferred markets—whether it is forecasting a tight spread or an outright winner—the requirement will be fulfilled. Once you reach that cumulative threshold, the $10 sign-up bonus will be available in your account.