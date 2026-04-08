Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for All Masters, MLB, NBA, Trades This Week

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There are a ton of fun sports to dive into this week, ranging from MLB and NBA regular season games, along with the masters starting soon, which makes now now is the ideal time to activate the Kalshi promo code WTOP. This straightforward welcome offer allows new Kalshi customers to get a $10 sign-up bonus that is unlocked after making $10 in trades on the platform.







Whether you want to trade percentages on today’s specific matchups featuring probable pitchers like Aaron Nola for Philadelphia and Sonny Gray for Boston, or pivot to the golf course since Kalshi has extensive markets for the Masters, this exclusive bonus is your ticket to maximizing value.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for Masters Bonus

Before the first pitch is thrown on April 8, take a moment to review the details of the latest Kalshi welcome offer. Whether you are looking to trade on the Brewers facing Sonny Gray and the 3-8 Red Sox, or you prefer analyzing the matchup between the Phillies and Tyler Mahle’s 3-8 Giants, this promotion provides a quick boost to your new prediction portfolio. Keep in mind, Kalshi has markets for the Masters as well, making this the perfect time to get involved.

Here is a quick overview of the promo code details to keep in mind before you begin trading on today’s MLB slate:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 8th, 2026

Kalshi Welcome Offer Overview

For new Kalshi customers looking to find a market edge in today’s exciting MLB action, this welcome offer provides a phenomenal entry point. By activating the promo code, you can secure a $10 sign-up bonus to use on April 8 matchups. Whether you are forecasting outcomes for the Brewers as Shane Drohan takes the mound or projecting how the Phillies will fare on the road, this promotion is the perfect way to begin building your account. And we put a lot of stock into forward-looking analysis—once you are set up, remember that Kalshi has markets for the Masters, allowing you to diversify your trades beyond the diamond.

Claiming this reward is incredibly straightforward. To qualify, new Kalshi customers must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The $10 bonus will then be unlocked after you have successfully made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s unique prediction markets. Kalshi is fully legal and available in all 50 states, bringing a fresh trading experience to sports analysts nationwide. Please note that you must be at least 18 years of age to play and claim this exclusive introductory offer.

Use Kalshi for MLB, Masters Predictions This Week

Matchup Probability Philadelphia Phillies @ San Francisco Giants PHI 55.22% / GIA 44.78% Milwaukee Brewers @ Boston Red Sox BOS 54.95% / MIL 45.05%

When analyzing the board for underlying value, the Brewers present tremendous upside at a 45.05% implied probability against the Red Sox. Milwaukee boasts a potent offense hitting .263 with a .415 slugging percentage and 70 total runs, vastly outperforming Boston’s .223 average and 39 runs. Furthermore, the Brewers’ pitching staff holds a stellar 3.433 team ERA, giving them a clear statistical edge over Boston’s struggling 4.578 ERA.

Meanwhile, it goes without saying that the Phillies are justifiable favorites against the Giants. Philadelphia brings superior plate discipline with a .312 on-base percentage compared to San Francisco’s .281 mark. Armed with a pitching staff generating an elite 10.36 strikeouts per nine innings, the Phillies have the definitive tools to quiet the Giants’ bats and secure a road victory. (And if you are looking for even more analytical value today, don’t forget that Kalshi has markets for the Masters, giving you plenty of high-leverage trading options).

How to Redeem the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Ready to dive into today’s baseball slate and build your prediction portfolio? Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the April 8 matchups is a quick and secure process. Follow these straightforward steps to get started before the first pitches are thrown:

Download and Register: First, download the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Begin creating your account by entering standard personal information. Verify Identity: To ensure a safe trading environment, you will need to provide proof of identification to register your account fully. Use the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to attach the welcome offer to your new profile. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to prepare your account for trading. Make $10 in Trades: To activate the offer and unlock your reward, you must make $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10. Instead, you can reach this requirement through a sum of $10 in trades.

This flexible structure means you can split your initial trades across multiple percentages and markets on today’s schedule. For instance, you could place a portion of your trades on Shane Drohan and the 8-3 Brewers for their 1:35 PM ET showdown against the Red Sox, use some to back Aaron Nola and the 6-4 Phillies against the Giants at 3:45 PM ET, and allocate the rest toward the links, as Kalshi has markets for the Masters available right now.

Once your combined trades hit the $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be fully unlocked and ready to use!