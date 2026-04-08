Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 NBA, Masters Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the Atlanta Hawks prepare to tip off against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight, basketball fans can use the latest Kalshi promo code to unlock an exciting welcome offer. New Kalshi customers can get a $10 sign-up bonus that is unlocked after making $10 in trades on the platform. This provides a perfect opportunity to trade on today’s exciting matchups, as well as any NBA game this week or throughout the upcoming round of the playoffs.

With the Hawks vs. Cavaliers game headlining the NBA slate, a full MLB schedule and the Masters Tournament starting tomorrow, now is a perfect time to get started with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Just make $10 in trades for any event and unlock your $10 in bonuses to jumpstart your new account after you click here and sign up.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Overview

Review the details for the latest Kalshi promotion below to secure your sign-up bonus before the opening tip:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in US Offer Confirmed April 8th, 2026 Verified By WTOP

For fans eager to engage with this week’s action, this exclusive promotion provides an excellent starting point. The offer is strictly available for new Kalshi customers who are at least 18 years old. Because Kalshi is a fully regulated prediction exchange, it is uniquely available in all 50 states, making this an accessible opportunity for sports fans nationwide to dive into legal prediction markets.

To claim the $10 sign-up bonus, eligible new users must first make a minimum first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the $10 bonus will be officially unlocked after the user has made a total of $10 in trades. Whether forecasting tonight’s NBA and MLB games or exploring markets for the Masters, this low-barrier entry point ensures your account is primed for action.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo Today

Atlanta Hawks (48%) @ Cleveland Cavaliers (52%)

Minnesota Timberwolves (32%) @ Orlando Magic (68%)

Oklahoma City Thunder (70%) @ LA Clippers (30%)

When analyzing tonight’s premier matchups, team statistics can help identify the better bet. In the Eastern Conference clash, the Cavaliers look strong with a 4.3 Net Rating and a 50.6% Total Rebound Percentage (Tot REB%), giving them an edge over the Hawks, who carry a 2.4 Net Rating and grab 49.0% of available rebounds. Later tonight, the Thunder’s dominant 11.9 Net Rating and 49.5% Tot REB% make them a formidable favorite on the road against the Clippers, who lag behind with a 1.6 Net Rating and 49.1% Tot REB%.

Additional Options: The Masters & MLB Matchups

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio beyond the basketball court, your Kalshi account provides access to a wide variety of sporting events. Today’s slate features thrilling Major League Baseball action, including marquee matchups like the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Boston Red Sox, the Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers, and the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays. Additionally, golf fans can use their insights to trade on the highly anticipated Masters Tournament, which starts tomorrow. It is a spectacular week for sports prediction markets, so now is the time to act on this offer.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Trading Bonus

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to fully activate your offer before tip-off:

Register Your Account: Click here to create and register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information, and as part of the secure onboarding process, you will also be required to provide proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the new user promotion. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and set up, link a payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To activate the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; instead, you simply need to reach a cumulative sum of $10 in trades across your preferred markets.

Once your total trades reach the required $10 threshold—whether you are forecasting tonight’s NBA action, diving into MLB games, or predicting the Masters—your $10 sign-up bonus will automatically become available in your Kalshi account.