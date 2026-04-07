Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Bonus For MLB, NBA, Masters This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register using the Kalshi promo code WTOP to gear up for a huge week in sports that includes MLB and NBA games leading up to the Masters Tournament throughout the weekend. When you complete $10 in trades for these events, you will get $10 in bonuses credited to your account. Click here to sign up.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Bonus Offer

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Offer Verified April 7 by WTOP

This exclusive welcome offer is strictly reserved for new Kalshi customers. To qualify, you must be at least 18 years old and located in any of the 50 U.S. states, as Kalshi is fully available nationwide. Simply create your new account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, you can start exploring the prediction markets across MLB, the NBA and for the Masters.

To officially unlock your $10 sign-up bonus, you will need to make $10 in total trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Once you meet this $10 trading requirement, your bonus will be successfully credited to your account.

Use Kalshi MLB Promo Today

Before making your first trades, review the current probabilities for today’s action:

Padres (42%) @ Pirates (58%)

Brewers (42%) @ Red Sox (58%)

Dodgers (58%) @ Blue Jays(42%)

When analyzing the standout Dodgers versus Blue Jays matchup, Los Angeles emerges as the decidedly safer choice based on early-season production. The Dodgers’ lineup is mashing, boasting a stellar .299 team batting average, an .889 OPS, and 68 total runs and are fresh off of a 14-2 win over the Blue Jays last night. They completely overshadow a sluggish Toronto offense that is batting just .231 with a .661 OPS and 36 runs. Los Angeles also holds the clear advantage on the mound; the Dodgers’ pitching staff owns a 3.60 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP, limiting opponents far better than a Blue Jays unit struggling with a 4.71 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP. For tonight, Yoshinobu Yamamoto will face Kevin Gausman.

Additional Trading Options: Masters & NBA Hardwood

If you are looking to diversify your trades beyond the baseball diamond, Kalshi offers plenty of other premier sporting events to target with your newly funded account. You can trade on predictions for the highly anticipated Masters Tournament, or you can look to tonight’s loaded NBA schedule. Upcoming matchups include:

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns

Activate This Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your $10 sign-up bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Just follow these simple steps to activate the promotion:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by clicking here and providing standard personal information. You will also need to submit valid proof of identification to verify your identity and secure your account. Apply the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to attach the welcome bonus to your new profile. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To fully activate the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Keep in mind that you do not have to make a single trade worth $10. You can spread your predictions around.

As long as you accumulate a total sum of $10 in trades, your account will successfully meet the requirement, and your $10 sign-up bonus will be made available for you to use on any Kalshi prediction markets.