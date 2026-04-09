Kalshi Masters Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Masters Predictions This Week

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Start placing all your Masters predictions today by utilizing the Kalshi Masters promo code WTOP. All new users who set up a new account using this promo code offer are able to redeem a guaranteed bonus to dive into all your golf predictions for the Masters this week.







The welcome offer is simple: create a new account and make $10 worth of trades across any topic to receive a $10 bonus, guaranteed. The result of that initial $10 in trades does not matter, and they can be spread out across multiple topics as well.

Kalshi Masters Promo Code WTOP for $10 Sign-Up bonus

Before you start making your predictions on today’s action, getting set up on the platform is quick and easy. Whether you want to take a stab at the winner of the tournament in general with Scottie Scheffler as the favorite, or look to even more unique markets that are offered on Kalshi, our exclusive welcome offer gets you off to a fast start.

Here is the essential information regarding the current promotion:

Kalshi Masters Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 9th, 2026

Unlocking this $10 sign-up bonus gives you extra flexibility to trade on today’s exciting non-conference games, or leverage your insights on the golf course with those Masters markets we put a lot of stock in.

Kalshi Masters Welcome Offer Overview

For new Kalshi customers looking to extract an analytical edge on today’s baseball action, this promotion delivers a fantastic starting point. By claiming the offer, new users can get a $10 sign-up bonus to use on any of the day’s prediction markets. This gives you extra capital to forecast some of the MLB games today, with the Masters being the main event that sports fans are excited about

Activating this promotion is a straightforward process. First, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the $10 bonus will be unlocked after the user has made $10 in trades on their prediction markets. Whether you are backing Ryan Weathers (#40) for the Yankees or Max Meyer (#23) for the Marlins, getting started is seamless. Kalshi is available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 to play.

Use Kalshi Bonus for Masters, MLB Predictions

The Masters officially starts this morning, and you can use Kalshi for all of your predictions. That includes simply putting a trade on who you think is going to win straight up (Scottie Schleffler is the favorite to win), or a more fun market when as will there be a hole in one.

On top of that, Kalshi has you covered with every MLB game today as well, including some day games listed below:

Matchup Probability Athletics @ New York Yankees ATH 34% / NYY 66% Cincinnati Reds @ Miami Marlins CIN 47% / MIA 53%

How to Redeem the Kalshi Masters Promo Code WTOP

Activating your welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. We’ve seen time and time again that getting your accounts funded early is the best way to capitalize on shifting probabilities. Whether you are eager to trade on the 12:10 PM ET matchup between the Reds and Marlins, wait for the 1:35 PM ET first pitch between the Yankees and Athletics, or build a portfolio in the Masters markets, follow these easy steps to claim your bonus:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your mobile device.

Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Create an Account: Register your new account by entering your standard personal information.

Register your new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: You will need to provide proof of identification to ensure your account is fully verified and secure.

You will need to provide proof of identification to ensure your account is fully verified and secure. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration steps, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion.

During the registration steps, be sure to enter the promo code to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up, make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Once your account is set up, make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Make Your Trades: To unlock the bonus, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make any single prediction worth $10; rather, it just needs to be a sum of $10 in total trades. This gives you the flexibility to spread your action around. For example, you could place a few smaller predictions on Max Meyer (#23) and the 6-5 Miami Marlins, allocate some capital on Ryan Weathers (#40) and the 8-2 New York Yankees, and use the rest to forecast outcomes in the Masters markets.

As soon as your total trading volume reaches that $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will become available, giving you extra funds to utilize on today’s Masters action