Kalshi Masters Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Masters Predictions This Week

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into an awesome week of Masters action after you activate the Kalshi Masters promo code WTOP. All new users who set up a new account using this promo code offer are able to redeem a guaranteed bonus to dive into all your golf predictions for the Masters this week.







The welcome offer is simple: create a new account and make $10 worth of trades across any topic to receive a $10 bonus, guaranteed. The result of that initial $10 in trades does not matter, and they can be spread out across multiple topics as well.

The fun of playing on Kalshi is that you have access to a wide range of topics, not just in the sports world. For example, you can make predictions on trending topics, elections, politics, culture, crypto, the weather, economics and much more. Having all these topics available is how Kalshi initially gained popularity, and now there are a ton of users who make predictions on sports.

For this week, all eyes are going to be on the Masters that start early Thursday morning at 8AM. Using Kalshi to make your Masters predictions and more, and get started by redeeming the Kalshi masters promo code WTOP.

Kalshi Masters Promo Code WTOP for $10 Sign-Up Bonus

Before getting started on your Kalshi Masters predictions, it is first important to understand the details of this welcome offer. The table below summarizes everything up for you:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 8th, 2026

Kalshi is available in all 50 states, which is another reason why it has become so popular recently. All you need to do to get started is create a new account using this promo code and make a first-time deposit for at least $1. After that, simply place $10 worth of trades across any topic, and the $10 bonus will be yours to use.

How to Activate the Kalshi Masters Promo Code WTOP

Kalshi has made it very easy to sign up and get started. To ensure you receive your reward in time to trade on the Master’s action, follow these simple steps to set up your account:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi mobile app to your device.

Start by downloading the Kalshi mobile app to your device. Create Your Account: Register a new account by entering your standard personal information.

Register a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to secure your account.

Provide valid proof of identification to secure your account. Apply the Code: Enter the promo code WTOP during the registration process to ensure you lock in the value.

Enter the promo code during the registration process to ensure you lock in the value. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Execute $10 worth of predictions on the platform. Keep in mind that you do not have to make a single trade worth $10; a cumulative sum of $10 across multiple trades is all it takes to activate the offer.

Once you reach that $10 trading threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be officially unlocked and available to use. From there, you can apply your bonus funds to your favorite Masters predictions.

Masters Preview via Kalshi

Before making your predictions, let’s look at the current prices for the top golfers to win the Masters according to Kalshi: