Justin Rose’s novel way to prepare for the British Open: Inside a Premier League stadium

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Justin Rose might have found an interesting spot to prep for the British Open: Inside a…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Justin Rose might have found an interesting spot to prep for the British Open: Inside a Premier League stadium.

Everton is opening up its waterfront home at Bramley-Moore Dock for Upper Deck Golf, which will see tee boxes placed high in the stands and custom greens laid out on the field below.

The club said it will mark the first time such an experience will be hosted at a stadium outside North America and will take place from July 16-19 — the same days as the Open Championship is held in nearby Royal Birkdale. Play at the Open will be shown on screens inside the stadium.

Writing on X, the No. 4-ranked Rose noted he was “in the area that week” because he will be playing the Open and challenged fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood for a match before the world’s oldest major starts.

“Sure Everton can sort us out a tee time,” Rose wrote.

The club replied: “You are both very welcome.”

The event will be taking place during Everton’s offseason and manager David Moyes appeared to be unaware of it when asked about it on Friday ahead of his weekly pre-match news conference.

“Taking big divots out of the pitch, eh?” Moyes said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.