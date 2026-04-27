Joshua to return to the ring in July for first fight since car crash. Then Fury could be next.

LONDON (AP) — Former two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will fight for the first time since his involvement in…

LONDON (AP) — Former two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will fight for the first time since his involvement in a deadly car crash in December when he takes on Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia in July.

Then, it looks like he’s lined up for a long-anticipated bout with British rival Tyson Fury.

“Signed, sealed, delivered! AJ v Fury is on!” Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter at Matchroom, wrote on Instagram on Monday.

There was no immediate comment from Fury’s camp.

The 36-year-old Joshua will fight Prenga, an Albanian with 20 victories and one loss, on July 25 in Riyadh in the headline bout in “The Comeback,” which is part of the Esports World Cup Festival.

Joshua’s last fight was a knockout victory over YouTuber Jake Paul on Dec. 19. Ten days later, he was injured in a car crash in Nigeria that killed two of his friends.

“It’s no secret I’ve taken some time to consolidate and rebuild to be ready for stepping back into the ring,” Joshua said in a Matchroom statement, “and today is the next step on that journey.”

In the statement, Joshua said the fight with Prenga is the first in a “multi-fight deal.”

Joshua was present when Fury, also a former two-time heavyweight champion, ended a 15-month retirement from the ring when beating Russian-born Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 11.

“I know they have big plans ahead after this fight,” Prenga said. “I know they are overlooking me. I’m happy about that. I will derail their plans and shock the world this July in Saudi Arabia.”

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