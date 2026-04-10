Jets take win streak into matchup with the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (40-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-31-12, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Philadelphia Flyers (40-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-31-12, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets play the Philadelphia Flyers with a three win streak on the line.

Winnipeg has a 19-14-6 record in home games and a 35-31-12 record overall. The Jets have conceded 232 goals while scoring 222 for a -10 scoring differential.

Philadelphia has a 22-14-4 record in road games and a 40-27-12 record overall. The Flyers have a -7 scoring differential, with 227 total goals scored and 234 allowed.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Jets won the last matchup 5-2. Mark Scheifele scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Vilardi has 29 goals and 35 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Owen Tippett has 28 goals and 23 assists for the Flyers. Tyson Foerster has scored six goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Flyers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Gustav Nyquist: day to day (undisclosed), Morgan Barron: out (lower-body), Colin Miller: out (knee), Elias Salomonsson: out (concussion).

Flyers: Rodrigo Abols: out (ankle), Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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