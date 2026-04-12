Jamaree Bouyea leads Suns reserves to 135-103 win over Thunder in meaningless season finale

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea had career highs of 27 points and nine assists, Ryan Dunn added 20 points…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea had career highs of 27 points and nine assists, Ryan Dunn added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Phoenix Suns routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 135-103 on Sunday night in a meaningless regular-season finale for both teams.

Koby Brea added 20 points for Phoenix (45-37), which was locked into seventh place in the Western Conference and did not play any starters. The Suns will face either Portland or the Los Angeles Clippers in a play-in game Tuesday night.

Brandon Carlson scored a career-high 26 points and Payton Sandfort added 23 for NBA-best Oklahoma City (64-18), which lost two straight games for the first time since late January.

The Thunder, who secured the top overall seed Wednesday night, sat every starter except Lu Dort for the second straight game. Dort, who finished with six points, played 20 minutes in each of the final two games to qualify for season awards.

Phoenix took control early, outscoring the Thunder 21-0 for a 26-5 lead. The Suns led 70-52 at the break behind 18 points from Dunn and 16 from Bouyea. Coffey’s 8-footer at the buzzer gave the Suns a 104-77 lead after three quarters.

Up next

Suns: Host Tuesday’s play-in game. If they win, they would become the No. 7 seed in the West, earning a first-round matchup with San Antonio. If they lose, they would face the winner of the 9-vs.-10 game for the final playoff spot.

Thunder: Host their their first-round playoff opener on Sunday.

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