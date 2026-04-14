Iranian team Tractor loses in Asian Champions League round of 16

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Iranian team Tractor was eliminated from the Asian Champions League Elite in a 3-0 loss…

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Iranian team Tractor was eliminated from the Asian Champions League Elite in a 3-0 loss to Shabab Al Ahli of the United Arab Emirates in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Tractor had not played since the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran in late February.

Goals from Yuri Cesar, Iran international Saeid Ezatolahi and Brazilian forward Mateusao sealed the victory for the Dubai club, which will face Buriram United of Thailand in Saturday’s quarterfinal.

Also Tuesday, Fabinho’s 120th-minute penalty gave Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad a 1-0 victory over Al Wahda of the UAE to set up a last-eight meeting with Japan’s Machida Zelvia.

All knockout-stage matches are being played in Jeddah. The final scheduled for April 25.

Earlier Tuesday, the Asian Football Confederation recommended expanding the tournament from 24 to 32 clubs in the 2026-27 edition. The competition would continue to be divided equally — with 16 teams each in the East and West regions

Unlike the present system that sees the top eight from each group progress to the knockout stage, only the top six will have guaranteed representation in the round of 16.

“In a significant departure from previous formats, clubs that finish seventh to 10th will not be eliminated but will instead progress to a newly established knockout stage playoff,” the AFC said in a statement.

The decision still needs to be ratified by the AFC’s Executive Committee.

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