Iranian snooker player Vafaei proud to ‘fight for my people’ in stunning run at world championship

Iranian snooker player Hossain Vafaei hopes he can bring some happiness to his nation during his emotion-filled run at the…

Iranian snooker player Hossain Vafaei hopes he can bring some happiness to his nation during his emotion-filled run at the world championship that has already seen him oust the sport’s No. 1 player, Judd Trump.

Vafaei, the world No. 32 nicknamed the “Prince of Persia,” said he has been “all over the place” mentally in recent months during the Iran war, questioning whether he should even be competing in tournaments.

Yet he decided he wanted to “fight for my people” and came through qualifying to reach the world championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, where he thrashed former semifinalist Si Jiahui 10-3 in the biggest upset of the first round.

On Monday, Vafaei secured perhaps the biggest victory of his career by keeping his cool in a final-frame decider to beat Trump 13-12 and reach the quarterfinals for the first time.

“I don’t know (whether) to be happy. I don’t know (whether) to be sad,” Vafaei said. “I don’t know what to do.

“It’s just, this is the only thing I can do. With my cue, I can do something for them to make them happy at least. To show that the Iran flag is there … and you still can’t raise it.”

Vafaei said he has found it hard to focus on snooker because of concerns about the safety of his family during the war.

“I was getting sometimes sad, with what’s happening,” he said. “And I don’t want to open up, but yes, I decided to fight, fight for my people, and all the Iranians all over the world.

“And hopefully I can make them happy.”

Asked how he felt about representing a wider cause than just being a sportsperson, Vafaei said: “I am not thinking about all this. Everything I am doing is from the bottom of my heart. There are lots of things going on (in Iran). Even if I win the trophy, it’s nothing.”

Vafaei will take on Wu Yize of China in the quarterfinals starting Tuesday.

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