Inter Milan a win away from Serie A title despite blowing two-goal lead at Torino

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan moved a step closer to the Serie A title on Sunday but the Nerazzurri made…

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan moved a step closer to the Serie A title on Sunday but the Nerazzurri made it slightly more difficult for themselves by letting slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Torino.

That left Inter 10 points ahead of second-placed Napoli, with four rounds remaining.

A win would have left Inter simply needing to avoid defeat against Parma next weekend to mathematically clinch the Serie A title irrespective of how Napoli and AC Milan fared.

AC Milan was 12 points behind city rival Inter after being held to a 0-0 draw by Juventus.

Marcus Thuram headed Inter ahead against Torino in the 23rd minute following a trademark, pinpoint cross from Federico Dimarco.

That was Dimarco’s 17th assist of the season, breaking the record for assists in a single Serie A season.

The 28-year-old extended his mark in the second half, with a corner from the left that Yann Bisseck headed in off the inside of the far post.

Inter seemed to be coasting toward the win but Giovanni Simeone pulled one back for Torino in the 70th minute with a sumptuous goal. He backheeled a throughball into the path of Emirhan Ilkhan and then raced forward to collect a return pass and dink it over Inter goalkepper Yann Sommer.

And Torino was level in the 79th when Nikola Vlasic smashed a penalty into the top left corner after Duvan Zapata’s header came off the arm of Inter defender Carlos Augusto.

Pulisic’s goalless streak

Christian Pulisic has equaled his worst goalless streak.

The match against Juventus was his 16th for Milan without scoring. The United States forward, who has also gone scoreless in eight games for his country, last found the back of the net on Dec. 28.

There were few chances in the match at San Siro, although Juventus midfielder Khéphren Thuram had a goal ruled out for offside and Alexis Saelemaekers hit the crossbar early in the second half for Milan.

Pulisic also went 16 matches without scoring for Chelsea in the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Champions League chase

Como moved to within three points of fourth-placed Juventus and the final Champions League berth with a 2-0 win at Genoa.

Roma, which won 2-0 at Bologna on Saturday, was also level with Como in a tight battle for the Champions League qualifying spots.

Tasos Douvikas and Assane Diao scored with headers for Como.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina and Sassuolo drew 0-0.

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