Injury nightmare continues for Juventus forward Arkadiusz Milik with his season likely over

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus forward Arkadiusz Milik’s season is likely over after yet another injury setback. Milik had only…

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus forward Arkadiusz Milik’s season is likely over after yet another injury setback.

Milik had only returned in March after nearly two years out following knee surgery in June 2024.

The Poland international has endured several injury setbacks since then — missing the entirety of last season — and had only played 34 minutes across two matches following his comeback.

Juventus said on Wednesday that Milik had injured a muscle in training the previous day.

“Tests revealed a moderate-grade strain of the biceps femoris muscle in his right thigh,” the team said in a statement. “Further tests will be conducted in about 10 days’ time to determine the exact recovery time.”

Italian media reports that Milik will be sidelined for at least four to five weeks and that the 32-year-old’s season is over.

Milik joined Juventus in 2022 but has only made 77 appearances across all competitions, scoring 17 goals.

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