Hyderabad cruises to a 6-wicket win over Mumbai in Indian Premier League

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Aggressive half-centuries from Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to a six-wicket win over…

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Aggressive half-centuries from Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to a six-wicket win over struggling Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Head set up Hyderabad’s whirlwind chase of 249-4 in 18.4 with 76 runs off 30 balls before Klaasen finished off the game with 65 not out off 30 balls with seven fours and four sixes.

They overshadowed Ryan Rickelton’s unbeaten 123 off 55 balls that had earlier led Mumbai to 243-5 as the South African left-handed opener smashed Mumbai’s fastest-ever century in the IPL off 44 balls.

“Knowing our lineup and the pitch, I thought it was chasable,” Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins said. “When the pitch is good, they (Head and Sharma) have so many different shots. Glad I am not bowling to them. They are super aggressive. They have a fearless attitude.”

Hyderabad’s left-handed opening pair of Head and Abhishek Sharma (45) provided a blazing start of 129 in only 8.4 overs before Mumbai grabbed three wickets in space of four runs in the middle overs through spinner Allah Ghazanfar (2-51) and captain Hardik Pandya (1-39).

Mumbai fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (0-54) returned wicketless for the sixth game this season as Hyderabad’s explosive top-order didn’t spare the world’s best white-ball bowler. Bumrah has so far picked up just two wickets in eight games and his inability to get early wickets has seen Mumbai struggling to defend even big totals this season.

Despite wickets falling around him, Klaasen didn’t hold back and shared an 80-run stand with Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made 21. Then, Salil Arora (30 not out) plundered three sixes and two fours as Hyderabad notched its fifth straight win.

Earlier, Pandya became the first captain in the last 22 games at Wankhede to field first after winning the toss.

His decision was vindicated by Mumbai’s new set of openers Rickelton and Will Jacks (46), who combined in an electrifying opening stand of 93 runs in 43 balls with Rohit Sharma still not match fit and Quinton de Kock ruled out because of a wrist injury.

Both batters matched each other before Jacks, who hit five fours and three sixes, got a faint outside edge to Reddy’s first ball as he went for a big shot to a length ball.

Suryakumar Yadav’s (5) below-par season continued as he yet again fell cheaply when he top-edged bowler Eshan Malinga (1-29) to fine leg. But Rickelton turned around his batting form and raised his half-century off 23 balls with five fours and four sixes.

Pandya made a quickfire 31 off 15 balls and Rickelton kept accelerating before raising his record-breaking century for Mumbai with his aggressive power-hitting.

Fast bowler Praful Hinge, playing in his first IPL season, was expensive in his two spells and finished with 2-54 while Harsh Dubey (0-50) was also expensive in his three overs.

“I won’t put my bowlers under the bus,” Mumbai skipper Pandya said. “As an overall unit, we have not been able to do what MI stands for. We have passionate owners and support staff, hopefully we will figure out something.”

Hyderabad moved one place up to No. 3 on the points table with 12 points while Mumbai, which has lost four of its five home games at Wankhede Stadium this season, is at No. 9 with just two wins from eight games.

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