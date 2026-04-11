Houston takes on Memphis following Thompson’s 41-point game

Memphis Grizzlies (25-55, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (51-30, fifth in the Western Conference) Houston; Sunday, 8:30…

Memphis Grizzlies (25-55, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (51-30, fifth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after Amen Thompson scored 41 points in the Houston Rockets’ 136-132 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Rockets are 28-23 against Western Conference opponents. Houston leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 47.9 boards. Alperen Sengun paces the Rockets with 8.9 rebounds.

The Grizzlies are 6-9 against the rest of the division. Memphis gives up 120.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.7 points per game.

The Rockets average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer makes per game than the Grizzlies give up (14). The Grizzlies average 114.8 points per game, 4.7 more than the 110.1 the Rockets allow to opponents.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Rockets won the last meeting 119-109 on March 28, with Kevin Durant scoring 25 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is shooting 52% and averaging 26 points for the Rockets. Reed Sheppard is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Taj Gibson is scoring 3.3 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Grizzlies. Adama Bal is averaging 6.5 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 121.2 points, 48.1 rebounds, 29 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Grizzlies: 1-8, averaging 111.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 26 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 131.1 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Steven Adams: out for season (ankle).

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: out for season (knee), Olivier-Maxence Prosper: out (ankle), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), GG Jackson: out (knee), Ja Morant: out for season (elbow), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out for season (toe), Taylor Hendricks: out (thumb), Zach Edey: out for season (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Jaylen Wells: out for season (toe), Walter Clayton Jr.: out (hip), Cedric Coward: out (back), Cam Spencer: out (back), Brandon Clarke: out for season (calf).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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