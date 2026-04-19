Endrick stars as Lyon beats PSG 2-1 to give Lens renewed hope in Ligue 1 title race

PARIS (AP) — Brazil forward Endrick scored one goal and created another as Lyon won 2-1 at leader Paris Saint-Germain…

PARIS (AP) — Brazil forward Endrick scored one goal and created another as Lyon won 2-1 at leader Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday to go third in Ligue 1 and boost its chances of Champions League qualification.

PSG’s fifth league defeat of the season left it one point ahead of second-placed Lens, with PSG having a game in hand. But PSG still has to travel to Lens in May, after the league postponed their game on April 11 due to PSG’s involvement in the Champions League.

Coach Paulo Fonseca’s Lyon leads fourth-placed Lille on goal difference with the top three gaining direct entry to the Champions League and the side in fourth entering qualifying.

Endrick responds in style

Fonseca recently criticized Endrick following some mediocre performances and benched him against Lorient last weekend. Endrick came on and played a part in both goals in a 2-0 win.

He gave Lyon the lead on Sunday in the sixth minute. The livewire 19-year-old made a clever run behind the PSG defense to meet Afonso Moreira’s pass and score with a crisp shot past goalkeeper Matvei Safonov.

Lyon hit PSG with a classic counterattack in the 18th as Endrick sent Moreira clean through from halfway and the 21-year-old Portuguese forward hit a low shot into the left corner.

PSG striker Gonçalo Ramos had a penalty saved by Lyon goalkeeper Dominik Greif in the 33rd. Moments later PSG midfielder Vitinha limped off with a right ankle injury.

Safonov kept out a curler from Moreira in the second half.

Moreira was outstanding cutting in from the left flank and pushed his case for a first callup to the Portugal side. PSG midfielder Fabián Ruiz came on late in the game for his first appearance in three months following a knee injury.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia pulled a goal back four minutes into stoppage time with a curler from 20 meters out, but Lyon was a worthy winner and PSG coach Luis Enrique hugged Fonseca.

Balogun’s run

American forward Folarin Balogun scored for the eighth straight league game as Monaco rallied to draw 2-2 with Auxerre.

Seventh-placed Monaco is one of several sides chasing a Champions League place next season.

Balogun equalized with a penalty in the 59th after being knocked over by goalkeeper Donovan Léon. Former Barcelona midfielder Ansu Fati got Monaco’s other goal with a low drive from the edge of the penalty area three minutes earlier.

Midfielder Kévin Danois and striker Lassine Sinayoko had put Auxerre 2-0 up.

Monaco is three points behind fifth-placed Rennes, which won 3-0 at Strasbourg, and two behind Marseille in sixth. Marseille lost 2-0 at Lorient on Saturday, prompting a scathing attack on the players from the club’s sporting director.

Auxerre is in 16th place, the relegation-promotion playoff spot against the side finishing third in Ligue 2.

Lepaul scores again

Esteban Lepaul opened the scoring for Rennes and moved top of the Ligue 1 charts with 17 goals.

Lepaul’s headed flick on set up striker Breel Embolo for 2-0 and Jordan’s Mousa Al-Tamari netted the third as Rennes won its seventh match in nine games.

Rock-bottom Metz slid closer to relegation after losing 3-1 at home to Paris FC and 17th-placed Nantes conceded deep into stoppage time in a 1-1 home draw with Brest.

In Friday’s game, Lens rallied from 2-0 down to beat Toulouse 3-2.

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