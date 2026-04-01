Hornets host the Suns for out-of-conference game

Phoenix Suns (42-33, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (40-36, 10th in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North Carolina;…

Phoenix Suns (42-33, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (40-36, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte Hornets host the Phoenix Suns in non-conference action.

The Hornets are 19-19 on their home court. Charlotte ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 111.4 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Suns are 18-19 in road games. Phoenix is 7-10 in one-possession games.

The Hornets average 16.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 12.1 per game the Suns allow. The Suns are shooting 45.4% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 46.7% the Hornets’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on March 9 the Suns won 111-99 led by 30 points from Devin Booker, while LaMelo Ball scored 22 points for the Hornets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ball is averaging 19.6 points and 7.1 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Booker is scoring 25.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Suns. Jalen Green is averaging 19.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 118.7 points, 45.5 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points per game.

Suns: 3-6, averaging 115.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: None listed.

Suns: Mark Williams: out (foot), Haywood Highsmith: day to day (knee), Amir Coffey: day to day (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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