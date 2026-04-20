Hawks backup Mouhamed Gueye injures his hip but returns to Game 2 against the Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Backup Mouhamed Gueye bruised his right hip early in Game 2 of the playoffs Monday night,…

NEW YORK (AP) — Backup Mouhamed Gueye bruised his right hip early in Game 2 of the playoffs Monday night, but was able to return to the game late in the first half for an Atlanta Hawks team in need of healthy big bodies against the New York Knicks.

Gueye had just come into the game in the first quarter and tried to throw down a dunk to finish a fast break. He came up short and then landed hard behind the baseline, where he remained as play continued until the Hawks called timeout. Gueye was eventually helped up and went directly toward the locker room.

The Hawks announced in the second quarter that the native of Senegal was questionable to return. He came back into the game with 1:03 remaining in the half after starter Onyeka Okongwu picked up his third foul.

The Hawks were already playing without center Jock Landale because of a sprained right ankle, and Okongwu was questionable coming into the day with right knee inflammation before being cleared to play after Atlanta’s morning workout.

Atlanta eventually gave Tony Bradley, who was added to the roster late in the season, his first playing time of the series late in the first quarter.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.