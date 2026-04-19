Harmon, Watts score goals, Kirk has 24 saves as Sceptres beat Frost 2-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Savannah Harmon and Daryl Watts each scored a goal, Raygan Kirk had 24 saves, and…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Savannah Harmon and Daryl Watts each scored a goal, Raygan Kirk had 24 saves, and the Toronto Sceptres beat the Minnesota Frost 2-0 on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Sceptres (10-1-5-12), who had lost back-to-back games and four of their last five, are two points behind Ottawa for the fourth and final playoff spot with two games to play.

The Frost (13-3-4-8) has 39 points and, with two games remaining in the regular season, is locked into the No. 3 seed for the upcoming playoffs.

Harmon opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 4:25 of the first period with a wrist shot from the center point.

Blayre Turnbull, on a breakaway, had a shot stopped by goaltender Maddie Rooney but Watts was there to put away the rebound that gave Toronto a 2-0 lead with 1:58 remaining.

Toronto was 2 for 2 with a one-man advantage and killed each of the Frost’s five power-play opportunities.

Up next

Sceptres: Host New York on Tuesday.

Frost: Visits Seattle on Wednesday.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

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