Gwyneth Philips stops 42 shots as Charge blank Sceptres

TORONTO (AP) — Gwyneth Philips stopped 42 shots and Brianne Jenner scored the winning goal midway through the third period…

TORONTO (AP) — Gwyneth Philips stopped 42 shots and Brianne Jenner scored the winning goal midway through the third period to give the Ottawa Charge a much-needed 2-0 win against the Toronto Sceptres on Saturday.

The three-point win halted Ottawa’s three-game losing streak and allowed the Charge to leapfrog the Sceptres into the fourth and final playoff spot in the Professional Women’s Hockey League standings.

The Charge have 36 points with three games remaining. Toronto has 34 points with four games left.

Jenner scored with 8:40 remaining when a loose puck was pushed to her by linemate Rebecca Leslie. From in close, the unchecked Jenner slid the puck underneath Sceptres’ netminder Raygan Kirk.

Philips, the United States Olympian, earned her second shutout of the season. Her best save was with her left shoulder on a breakaway by Daryl Watts 5:26 into the second period.

Toronto outshot the visitors 42-18 before a club-record crowd of 8,716 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Sarah Wozniewicz scored into the empty net with 23 seconds remaining.

Former Canadian national team standout Haley Irwin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and 2012 World champion, won for the first time as interim coach in her third game, filling in for Carla MacLeod, who continues breast cancer treatment.

Up next

Charge: Host the Sirens next Saturday.

Sceptres: Visit the New York Sirens on Wednesday.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

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