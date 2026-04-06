Grizzlies match NBA record by making 29 3-pointers in loss to Cavaliers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies made 29 3-pointers Monday night against Cleveland, matching an NBA single-game record. And…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies made 29 3-pointers Monday night against Cleveland, matching an NBA single-game record.

And it wasn’t enough.

Nine Grizzlies made at least one 3 in a 142-126 loss to the Cavaliers. The Grizzlies shot 49.2% (29 for 59) from deep and 45.7% (16 for 35) from inside the arc.

The 3-point record had been shared by Milwaukee and Boston. The Bucks made 29 3s in a 144-97 victory at Miami on Dec. 29, 2020, and the Celtics equaled the record in a 132-109 win against the New York Knicks on Oct. 22, 2024.

“I think we can be pretty proud of how we played with this group today on the court,” Memphis coach Tuomas Iisalo said. “Guys wanted to go for it in the end, and we were all for it. Unfortunately couldn’t set a singular record, but tied it. Nonetheless, very proud of our group.”

The Grizzlies made 10 3s in the first quarter, three in the second, six in the third and 10 in the final period.

The Cavaliers went 12 for 32 from 3 for the game.

“Incredible shooting performance by the Grizzlies. Give them credit,” Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said. “They shot the heck out of the ball.”

Memphis reserves Adama Bal and Dariq Whitehead each made six 3-pointers. Lucas Williamson went 5 for 12 from deep, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper was 4 for 5.

The Grizzlies lost for the 18th time in their last 20 games. They were averaging 13.7 made 3-pointers per game coming into the day.

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