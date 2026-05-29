Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Claims $10 Bonus For Phils-Dodgers, MLB Friday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you start up your new account with the Kalshi promo code WTOP welcome offer, you can trade just $10 on any MLB game tonight to get $10 more in bonuses created to your account. Click here to get started.









Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

Kalshi Promo Code: WTOP

Sign-Up Offer: $10 bonus

Terms + Conditions: 18+ and present in US

Promotion Confirmed On: May 29th

Available exclusively for new Kalshi customers, this promotional offer provides a clear, mathematical path to a $10 sign-up bonus.

To activate the bonus, you must make a first-time deposit of at least $1 and accumulate $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Kalshi operates as a prediction market accessible in all 50 states. Users must be at least 18 years old to participate. Once you meet the minimum $1 deposit and $10 trading thresholds, your bonus is unlocked, equipping you with additional capital to trade on today’s MLB action or any future series.

Use Kalshi MLB Promo Today

Chicago Cubs (50%) / St. Louis Cardinals (50%)

San Diego Padres (54%) / Washington Nationals (46%)

Philadelphia Phillies (47%) / Los Angeles Dodgers (53%)

When making your trades, take into account how the payout structures work. A trade on a favorite will result in a lesser payout, but a higher chance of winning. A trade on an underdog gives a higher payout, but requires you taking on more risk.

Looking at the statistical profiles for today’s marquee clash, the Los Angeles Dodgers carry a distinct, data-backed advantage over the Philadelphia Phillies. Offensively, the Dodgers bring a dominant profile into the matchup, hitting .262 as a team with 298 runs scored, easily outpacing Philadelphia’s .228 team average and 223 runs. Run prevention metrics tell a similar story. On the mound, Los Angeles continues to shine with a 3.12 team ERA and a stifling 1.089 WHIP, which statistically outperforms the Phillies’ 3.98 ERA and 1.298 WHIP.

While the Phillies will send ace Zack Wheeler to the mound to counter Dodgers probable starter Justin Wrobleski, Los Angeles’s statistical dominance across both offensive and pitching categories makes them a highly compelling target.

Activate The Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your welcome bonus requires a straightforward, step-by-step process. To claim your introductory offer ahead of today’s MLB action, follow these instructions to verify your account and activate the bonus:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here using standard personal information. Because Kalshi is a regulated financial exchange, you will also need to submit proof of identification for secure account verification. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, carefully ensure you input the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Make a Deposit: Once your identity is verified, fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To unlock the sign-up bonus, you must execute a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets. You are not required to make a single $10 trade; your volume can consist of multiple smaller entries (such as ten individual $1 trades), provided the cumulative sum reaches the $10 threshold.

Once you have successfully executed $10 in total trades, your $10 sign-up bonus will automatically credit to your account, providing supplementary trading power for approaching baseball action and more, like the NBA Finals or Stanley Cup Finals.