Griezmann can cap Atletico Madrid career with Copa del Rey in final against Real Sociedad

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad vie for the Copa del Rey on Saturday in the neutral-venue…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad vie for the Copa del Rey on Saturday in the neutral-venue final in Seville.

Atletico is seeking to cap a great week for its fans after Diego Simeone’s team eliminated Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals and city rival Real Madrid also fell to Bayern Munich.

Sociedad seeks what would be a mild upset to secure a trophy under American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo after he took over the team midseason.

Key facts

Since taking charge of Atletico in 2011, Simeone has turned what was a mess of a club into a consistent winner and one of Europe’s toughest competitors. But it has gone nearly five years without silverware.

If it beats Sociedad, Atletico would lift its first trophy since the 2021 La Liga and its first Copa del Rey since 2013.

The Copa would give it an added boost before it faces Arsenal in the Champions League semifinals starting on April 29.

Atletico also beat Barcelona in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

Sociedad most recently won the 2020 Copa del Rey by beating Basque rival Athletic Bilbao in the final that was delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the New Jersey-born Matarazzo was hired in late December, Sociedad was just two points above the relegation zone. Since then it has risen into seventh place and is again aiming for a European berth.

Sociedad beat Osasuna, Alaves and Athletic to reach the final that will be played at La Cartuja Stadium.

In their only previous Copa del Rey final in 1987, Sociedad beat Atletico on penalties.

Players to watch

Antoine Griezmann, Atletico’s all-time leading scorer, can cap his glorious run with the club by winning the Copa before he leaves to join Orlando City in the MLS next season.

The World Cup winner for France remains a key player for Simeone thanks to his vision and playmaking skills.

But Atletico will also look to Julián Álvarez and Ademola Lookman for goals and workhorse Marcos Llorente to dog Sociedad in midfield or at right back.

Mikel Oyarzabal leads Sociedad from the striker position, and he has a record of deciding big matches. He scored the only goal in the 2021 Copa del Rey final and his late goal secured Spain’s 2024 European Championship in the final against England.

He will be supported by winger Gonçalo Guedes and midfielder Carlos Soler.

Out of action

Sociedad is almost at full strength after the recent return of forward Take Kubo but Atletico could still be missing center backs David Hancko and José María Giménez, both out injured. Former Sociedad center back Robin Le Normand will likely start for Atletico.

Off the field

La Liga is resting this weekend.

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