Gosling scores on OT power play to lift the Victoire past the Fleet, 3-2

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Nicole Gosling scored on a power play 38 seconds into overtime to give the PWHL-leading Montreal…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Nicole Gosling scored on a power play 38 seconds into overtime to give the PWHL-leading Montreal Victoire a 3-2 victory over the Boston Fleet on Friday night.

The Victoire (16-5-2-5) clinched home ice for the first round of the playoffs, securing a top-two finish. They extended their points streak to 16 games, with 14 victories and two overtime losses during the run.

Gosling took the puck at the top of the circle and sent a wrist shot past goalie Abbey Levy. Montreal opened overtime with the power play after the Fleet were penalized at the end of regulation.

Jade Downie-Landry and Kaitlin Willoughby also scored for Montreal. Ann-Renee Desbiens made 26 saves.

Jessie Eldridge and Daniela Pejsova scored for the Fleet (15-5-3-5). Levy made 28 saves.

Boston is second in the PWHL, two points behind Montreal. Both teams have two games left in the regular season.

Up next

Fleet: Hosts Ottawa on Wednesday night.

Victoire: At Vancouver on Tuesday night.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

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