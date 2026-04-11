Golden State takes on Los Angeles for conference matchup

Golden State Warriors (37-44, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (41-40, ninth in the Western Conference) Inglewood,…

Golden State Warriors (37-44, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (41-40, ninth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -8.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors visit Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers in Western Conference play Sunday.

The Clippers are 9-6 against division opponents. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 112.7 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Warriors are 7-8 against the rest of their division. Golden State is second in the league averaging 15.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.6% from deep. Moses Moody leads the team averaging 2.5 makes while shooting 40.1% from 3-point range.

The Clippers are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 48.0% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors average 114.7 points per game, 2.0 more than the 112.7 the Clippers allow.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Clippers defeated the Warriors 114-101 in their last matchup on March 3. Leonard led the Clippers with 23 points, and Brandin Podziemski led the Warriors with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Collins is shooting 55.0% and averaging 13.5 points for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 25.4 points over the last 10 games.

Stephen Curry is shooting 46.8% and averaging 27.0 points for the Warriors. Podziemski is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 115.3 points, 40.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 114.1 points, 40.5 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Isaiah Jackson: out (ankle), Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out for season (foot), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip).

Warriors: Quinten Post: out (foot), Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), LJ Cryer: out (ankle), Seth Curry: out (adductor), Moses Moody: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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